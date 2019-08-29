Dorian Rages In: Grand Bahama And Abaco In Line Of Fire Of 156mph Storm

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

HURRICANE Dorian could intensify into a “very damaging” 156mph Category Four storm that lingers for hours in the Bahamas, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Kottlowski yesterday.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Kottlowski said new computer models show that when Dorian passes over Grand Bahama and Abaco this weekend, there is the potential for it to develop into a more powerful storm.

These models predict Hurricane Dorian making landfall on those islands Sunday and into Monday, he said.

“It’s now looking as if Dorian will pass over very close to northern Abaco and northern Grand Bahama as we go through Sunday – Sunday night perhaps early Monday,” Mr Kottlowski said. “It could very well be a category four hurricane with winds of up to 130mph and 156mph.

“The biggest issues right now are the fact that the implications are that if it does take this track close to northern Abaco and Grand Bahama, it could bring damaging winds very close to those islands as well as very heavy rainfall and some storm surge as well. There is a possibility that this hurricane might stall close to Grand Bahama or northern Abaco during Sunday or Sunday night into Monday.

“Some new computer information is certainly showing the possibility of that happening.

“If that happens, there could be a prolonged period of very heavy rainfall and, of course, hurricane force winds for several hours and again that would be very, very damaging for both islands.”

At the time of this interview, Hurricane Dorian was about 640 miles to the southeast of Nassau and packing winds of about 85mph.

Mr Kottlowski said today, Dorian is expected to increase to about 100mph and then intensify into a Category Three storm with winds of about 130mph.

A hurricane alert remained in effect for the islands of the northwest Bahamas.

This includes the islands of New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, North Andros, Bimini, and the Berry Islands.

Chief Meteorologist Basil Dean, from the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, explained yesterday that officials are very concerned about Abaco.

He said: “Again we still expect it to pass well to the east of the southeast Bahamas and the Turks (and Caicos) tomorrow and also the Central Bahamas on Saturday and by Saturday night late going into to Sunday morning approaching the Abacos.

“Grand Bahama too could possibly experience some elevated winds as it passes but mainly Abaco is the only island we are really over concerned about.

“The others they remain in the cone of uncertainty and we will keep them there perhaps until early morning and that is when we will make our big decision as to what we are going to go with heading into sunrise.”

As for New Providence, Mr Dean said the island is forecast to experience some rain.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has continued to urge Bahamians across the archipelago to adequately prepare for the approaching storm.