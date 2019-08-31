Dorian Predicted To Make Landfall Early Sunday Morning

PRESS RELEASE FROM NEMA

NEMA partially activates to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, activated its National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at 6pm Friday, August 30 to closely monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian as it threatens the Northwest Bahamas.

Captain Stephen Russell, Director of NEMA activated Level II of the Standard Operating Procedures of the disaster plan because the situation escalated into a real threat such as storm warning, storm surges, and flash flood warning. Full activation is expected to take place as NEMA tracks the hurricane.

Representatives of NEMA’s Emergency Support Function groups reported to NEOC at NEMA on Gladstone Road to ensure the public receives timely and accurate information about the hurricane.

Earlier on Friday, the Most Hon Dr Hubert A Minnis, Prime Minister was briefed in a meeting at NEMA, on the projection of Hurricane Dorian. He also commended members of the disaster committee for their dedication.

Following, the Prime Minister, during NEMA’s national press conference strongly appealed to the public especially residents in the projected path of North and Central Abaco and East Grand Bahama, to heed warnings and seek shelter to safeguard their lives.

Contact was made with Family Island administrators via telephone, who ensured that their respective islands were prepared for the hurricane.

At the time of activation, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology issued Alert #16 that “extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian was heading for the Northwest Bahamas.

A Hurricane warning was in effect for a portion of the Northwest Bahamas. This includes: North Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini, The Berry Islands and New Providence.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions could affect the mentioned areas within 36 hours.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for North Andros.

A Hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions could affect the mentioned islands within 48 hours.

Residents in North Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini and The Berry Islands and New Providence should rush to complete all hurricane preparedness, as there is a strong possibility that the center of Dorian will move over the Northwest Bahamas on Sunday, September 1.

The Met Department advised that dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves up to 15 feet can be expected along the eastern and northern shores of Eleuthera and Abaco on Sunday and the northern and southern shores of Grand Bahama on Sunday night through to Monday morning.

Dorian is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches over the Northwest Bahamas and 2 to 4 inches over the Central Bahamas.

Mariners are to remain in port, as moderate to large swells are likely to affect the eastern shores of the Northwest and Central Bahamas.