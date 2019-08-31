Dorian Predicted To Make Landfall Early Sunday Morning

PRESS RELEASE FROM NEMA
NEMA partially activates to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian
NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, activated its National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at 6pm Friday, August 30 to closely monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian as it threatens the Northwest Bahamas.
Captain Stephen Russell, Director of NEMA activated Level II of the Standard Operating Procedures of the disaster plan because the situation escalated into a real threat such as storm warning, storm surges, and flash flood warning. Full activation is expected to take place as NEMA tracks the hurricane.
Representatives of NEMA’s Emergency Support Function groups reported to NEOC at NEMA on Gladstone Road to ensure the public receives timely and accurate information about the hurricane.
Earlier on Friday, the Most Hon Dr Hubert A Minnis, Prime Minister was briefed in a meeting at NEMA, on the projection of Hurricane Dorian. He also commended members of the disaster committee for their dedication.
Following, the Prime Minister, during NEMA’s national press conference strongly appealed to the public especially residents in the projected path of North and Central Abaco and East Grand Bahama, to heed warnings and seek shelter to safeguard their lives.
Contact was made with Family Island administrators via telephone, who ensured that their respective islands were prepared for the hurricane.
At the time of activation, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology issued Alert #16 that “extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian was heading for the Northwest Bahamas.
A Hurricane warning was in effect for a portion of the Northwest Bahamas. This includes: North Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini, The Berry Islands and New Providence.
A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions could affect the mentioned areas within 36 hours.
A hurricane watch remains in effect for North Andros.
A Hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions could affect the mentioned islands within 48 hours.
Residents in North Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini and The Berry Islands and New Providence should rush to complete all hurricane preparedness, as there is a strong possibility that the center of Dorian will move over the Northwest Bahamas on Sunday, September 1.
The Met Department advised that dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves up to 15 feet can be expected along the eastern and northern shores of Eleuthera and Abaco on Sunday and the northern and southern shores of Grand Bahama on Sunday night through to Monday morning.
Dorian is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches over the Northwest Bahamas and 2 to 4 inches over the Central Bahamas.
Mariners are to remain in port, as moderate to large swells are likely to affect the eastern shores of the Northwest and Central Bahamas.
More stories on Hurricane Dorian:
• Non-profits mobilised for post-Dorian assistance
• $100m line of credit for hurricane response
• PHA: Make use of polyclinics
• Abaco residents recall Hurricane Floyd ahead of Dorian arrival
• PM makes evacuation plea ahead of storm
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
LOCAL weather forecasters predict Hurricane Dorian will make landfall early Sunday morning packing 130mph winds, storm surge and heavy rain.
Beginning at 4am Sunday, residents in Marsh Harbour, Abaco will begin to experience strong tropical storm force winds. By 11am, those in Grand Bahama will begin to see and feel Dorian’s strength.
According to Jeffery Simmons, deputy director in the Bahamas Meteorology Department, officials are closely tracking the storm given the unpredictable nature of hurricanes.
“The consensus track right now showing Dorian moving into Abaco beginning to affect them is at 4am Sunday morning,” Mr Simmons said during a press conference on Friday. “Marsh Harbour, Abaco will be begin to feel tropical storm force winds as Dorian continues to move west.
“Then by 11am on Sunday morning East End Grand, Bahama will begin to feel those same winds. At that same time Marsh Harbour, Abaco is expected to be experiencing some strong tropical storm force winds at around 2pm Sunday evening…expect hurricane force winds.
“At that time Dorian is expected to be a Category Four Hurricane at 130mph. It’s anticipated that the centre of Dorian will move on shore at Marsh Harbour at 5pm on Sunday afternoon and continue moving toward the west.”
He continued: “At about 11pm Sunday night it is anticipated that the centre of Dorian will then move into East End, Grand Bahama, and continue moving westward along Grand Bahama throughout Sunday night into Monday morning/
“At about 11am Monday the centre of Dorian is expected to be at 140 mph and even stronger Category Four Hurricane. This system is expected to be accompanied by storm surges of up to 15 feet.
“In addition to these storm surges at this time we will also be experiencing spring tide, which creates another issue that will cause the storm surge to be an additional foot or two feet.
“It is expected that Dorian will continue to move toward the west Monday and into Bimini Monday morning and then move into the Florida Peninsula sometime Monday evening clearing the Bahamas. By then it would be Monday afternoon.”
He urged residents in Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Berry Islands to make preparations before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.
More like this story
- HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATES: Latest on airport operations
- UPDATED: Hurricane Dorian could intensify into Category Four storm
- 5.50pm UPDATE - Power restored
- Hurricane Irma updates: All Clear for Southeast Bahamas; Hurricane Warning remains for Northwest, Central Bahamas
- ANALYSIS: Extreme wind threat to Nassau as Matthew gathers strength
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID