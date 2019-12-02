Davis Was The Brains - Gibson

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
SHANE Gibson said Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis was the “mastermind” behind the defence strategy that helped him get acquitted last week of bribery charges. “A lot of people don’t know this,” Mr Gibson said last night. “We had a wonderful team of lawyers who represented me. But the catalyst, the mastermind behind the entire defence, was our leader.”
He made the statement during a PLP event at the party’s headquarters celebrating his acquittal.
He did not address the affair in depth, saying that though he prepared a lengthy speech, he will speak to it all at a later date.
During the nearly two hour event, nearly ten speakers attacked the Free National Movement government, labelling Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis “Slick Minnis” as they discussed a litany of the administration’s supposed failures.
Mr Davis recounted some of the facts related to Mr Gibson’s case and that of former PLP Senator Frank Smith who was also acquitted of bribery charges earlier this year.
“Throughout the two cases that have been completed, we have witnessed with great horror and disbelief, incontrovertible evidence of grave and rank prosecutorial misconduct and corruption,” he said.
In the case, the lead police investigator admitted it was wrong to meet key witnesses to synchronise their statements, something Supreme Court Justice Carolita Bethel also said was “very wrong.” Assistant Superintendent of Police Debra Thompson testified that this is a common practice and that Commissioner Anthony Ferguson and Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin was aware that it happened in the case.
“In the face of all this, the attorney general who is the head of the bar, an officer of the court and the chief legal guardian of the integrity of the judiciary, did absolutely nothing save for a wink here and a nod there, bringing the administration of the criminal justice systems into ill repute and the laughing stock of the region,” Mr Davis said.
Mr Davis said Attorney General Carl Bethel “has a lot to answer for as he has consistently breached the public trust and has defended the indefensible.”
“In fact, he should be fired or made to resign,” he said.
“Carl Bethel must explain to the Bahamian people how we got to where we are - placing the government in a position to be sued in a court of law for malicious prosecution. And while he is at it, he has to explain to the Bahamian pole how much these persecutions have cost the taxpayers with nothing to show.”
Mr Bethel has so far refused to reveal the legal fees associated with the cases.
“We are hearing all kinds of numbers from $20,000 per day to $1.4 million in total,” Mr Davis said. “This government could find huge sums of money to pay lawyers for these politically driven cases with trumped up charges but refuses to pay the workers monies duly owed to them.”
For his part, PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper gloated about Mr Gibson’s victory.
“I hear people talk about the AG and the DPP and the ASP and the CM,” he said. “But they seem to forget about the PM. Remember all dem rallies Minnis had talking about people ‘gern to jail?’”
Comments
TalRussell 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
Yeah, no. The comrades of the PLP should stick to serving the Queen as Her Majesty's official opposition, and not participating at for the nearly two hour event for speakers attack the government. Truth is that despite the governing party being a governing serial train wreck - comrade "Brave" and his four elected MP's - haven't much benefited from popoulaces growing dissatisfaction, if at all, Why they would for even a split second think that a much known controversial former minister can be a positive source to attach their 2020 wagon to - does baffle the mind.
joeblow 10 hours, 49 minutes ago
Shane, a verdict of not guilty does not mean that a person is not guilty! It simply shows some people have perfected the art of doing the crime and getting away with it!
BahamasForBahamians 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Actually a not guilty verdict means exactly that... the defendant is not guilty. How you feel about it is totally irrelevant.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
He meant to say "corrupt and scummy to the core."
joeblow 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
... unfortunately there are any number of technicalities that can allow a person who committed a crime to go scott free, but this is common knowledge!
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
Nothing but an effort to try transplant the success of QC Knight to the very unsuccessful repugnant and pudgy fella with short, stubby, grubby, dirty, yellow, sticky fingers.
Shameless Shane and his corrupt PLP buddies have been greatly emboldened by the abysmal stupidity of PM Minnis, AG Bethel, Commissioner Ferguson and others.
BahamasForBahamians 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Again this is all a matter of your opinion which in the grand scheme of things is totally irrelevant. The court has decided on the facts and that's the only thing that stands.
Of course you are free to rant and rave in the tribune's comments lol
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Are you counting yourself among the many in our country who are delighted with outcomes produced by our failed justice system? The many criminals in our society today have great disdain and hatred for law-and-order and just can't seem to get enough anarchy.
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
I don't think you get it.. Whether you feel the justice system works or not is irrelevant. Your feelings have no place in the law. You're entitled to feel that way but it really doesn't matter.
The fact is the courts decide who is a criminal or not.. Your opinion on who is a criminal or not is only a priority in your head.
The courts have vindicated him and that's all the matters..
What you think about it... or what you think about previous cases in the justice system only matters to you ... It's really not a matter for public discussion.
hrysippus 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
There are probably still some people that believe that OJ Simpson was not guilty.
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
What people believe is a non - factor once the courts have ruled.
sealice 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
but our court system has always been a joke and everyone once dey got money and friends in the right place be they PLP or FNM always seem to get off - what an interesting coincidence?? how could this possibly keep happening again and again?
Everyone knew Shame was getting off before he even got on!!!!.(an old anna nicole smith joke....)
Sickened 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Even if you're caught on tape and on camera and there are 5 witnesses, all it takes is for one lousy inspector to write something additional on a piece of paper and BOOM, you're suddenly innocent. I wonder if a lousy inspector would know in advance that a case can be corrupted and a known criminal walk free, if they accidentally messed up?
jamaicaproud 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
These things usually work, until you get Attorneys, who dot all I's and cross all T's
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Some politicians are like teflon ........... this is a prime example. Shane Gibson will be a PLP candidate in 2022 ............ and he may win again.
He survived Anna Nicole .................... now he has survived Shingles.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Our failed justice system ensures the corrupt political elite and their family members, cronies and friends, whether of the FNM or PLP persuasion, are well inoculated against the all too prevalent Shingles disease. This is the way it is in most banana republics the world over.
EasternGate 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Brave was the brains? Well kiss my yellow grits...Donald Trump must really be a stable genious!
Topdude 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
What a spectacle? A celebration of crooked behavior escaping justice . An endorsement of dishonesty and injustice. However, the PLP should not forget that the moon runs until the day catches it. Shame, shame and more shame.
