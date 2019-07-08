Lgbti Group Wants To Stage Pride Parade In 2020

By AVA TURNQUEST
THE local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community has set its sights on 2020 to host a pride parade.
Spokeswoman Alexus D’Marco told The Tribune that the recently formed Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs and community allies have formed a working group called Pride Bahamas to stage events under the theme “The Rebirth of Pride Bahamas Centering LGBTIQA People in The Bahamas’ Future”.
“The objectives of Pride is to create and celebrate a sense of belonging in the Caribbean as being LGBTI,” Ms D’Marco said.
“Pride is an opportunity for LGBTI Bahamas to reflect on their journey to mark the strides and the chart the way forward to an inclusive Bahamas where they can be there more free, respected, loved and accepted. .
“We are currently in our planning stages and our aim is to create a safe and enabling environment for all. Providing a safe space for our community and guests that will join us in our rebirth of pride is one of our main obligations and priorities.”
The launch is set for May 2020, with events to be held in June.
The Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs was formed earlier this year to establish a formal office for advocacy against stigma for the community.
Ms D’Marco said the organisation was critical in order to have a seat at the table at respective regional levels.
She is also the lead spokesperson of the D’Marco Group and the newly launched United Caribbean Trans Network (UCTrans).
Pride parades are events that celebrate LGBT social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and dignity. They are staged around the world.
Comments
Kalikgold 17 hours, 21 minutes ago
I do not have anything against the gays, but I will be shocked to see them pull this one off. Good luck!
BahamaRed 14 hours, 39 minutes ago
Don't mind the USA, they have laws to protect the LGBT community, here in The Bahamas we don't.
ABOMINATION 11 hours, 7 minutes ago
Our heavenly Father, Jesus, we say a prayer for all those subjected to abuse during their childhood or life, and we ask that you deliver them all from the evil and perverse lifestyle that they think or feel is natural. Why would anyone need a Gay Pride Parade, it is nothing to be proud of. No human being should be subjected to what you do behind close doors. Its your private life, so why shove it in the Media as though it is natural. One thing is for certain, God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. It is clear that Male has a Male anatomy and a female a female anatomy, putting the 2 together, in holy matrimony they can procreate, as God intended. 2 males or 2 females cannot produce. To the LGBT community, you cannot call people Homophobic because they do not agree with your life style, or haters. You cannot go out demanding that we accept that 2 males or 2 females is normal. IT IS NOT! Christians are being hated because of their beliefs? It is wrong. Why are we following the world? We have our own belief systems here on this Island, we have always believed in the Trinity, we have been worshiping in spirit and in truth. Every single Church has been filled with Homosexuals for decades worldwide, and God welcomes all people into the church, to hear the Gospel of Christ proclaimed...so that people can turn from their wicked ways, and be convicted and come to Christ. Remember it is an Abomination, you cannot change that from the Bible...Sodom and Gomorrah was destroyed... the final words of Christ. NOW GO SIN NO MORE!!
Bahama2019 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
This is why the Bahamas go no where because of hypocrites like you
BahamaPundit 37 minutes ago
What about all the lonely, frustrated heterosexual men that can't find sexual partners in the Bahamas, because Bahamian women are too difficult? They are called Incels (Involuntary Celibate) in the US. I think they deserve a march before the gays, because at least the gays are having plenty of sex.
