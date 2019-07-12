Engineer Hired To Advise On Post Office Hq: Town Centre Mall Was Wrong Choice

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Minnis administration’s rationale in a resolution last year for abandoning the Phil’s Food Store building as the site of the General Post Office was not supported by the assessment of independent engineers contracted to evaluate the building.
A plan to move the post office to the Phil’s building was first announced in March, 2018 but by October the administration had reversed its decision and decided instead on the Town Centre Mall, which is partly owned by St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette. Mr Symonette was a sitting Cabinet minister at the time. He resigned from his Cabinet post earlier this month.
A resolution passed in the House of Assembly on October 24, 2018 to lease the mall said the government “only recently discovered that the latent structural defects and technical issues (of the Phil’s building) would require a massive expenditure of taxpayer dollars in conducting extensive renovations to the entire building which would take at least a year or more.”
How the administration arrived at this conclusion has now been questioned by the engineer it hired to assess the building.
Basil McIntosh, an engineer with decades of experience, said yesterday: “All I remember hearing, based on the news reports, was that there were some structural defects with the building which I did not agree with it because we did the report and whatever we discovered was wrong on the building wasn’t anything of note.”
The government received the engineering report from Mr McIntosh’s company, McACE Technical Services Ltd, six weeks before passing its resolution in Parliament. The company was hired by the Ministry of Works last year “to carry out a comprehensive structural assessment” of Phil’s building, an exercise it began on August 28, 2018. Engineers reported that the “entire structure” of the Phil’s building was “in very good condition” and “could be safely utilised for approximately another 20 to 25 years without any major maintenance work.
“It is our opinion,” the report said, “that should our recommended minor remedial measures be carried out, the structural integrity of the captioned building will be enhanced.”
The report, obtained by The Tribune yesterday, went unnoticed when Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin tabled it in the House of Assembly last year. But it has resurfaced as the controversy over the lease of the Town Centre Mall returned to the spotlight when Mr Symonette revealed earlier this week that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis called him personally to negotiate the deal last year.
The Office of the Prime Minister has declined to confirm the date of that call, and further suggested the admission made by the former minister represented a breach of confidentiality.
“The assertion that the prime minister would personally and unilaterally negotiate a proposal that has gone on over two administrations is nonsensical,” the OPM said in a statement last week.
Still, Mr Symonette’s revelation appeared to contradict the part of the resolution which said: “Whereas one of the beneficial owners of the said Town Centre Mall is a serving Cabinet minister who did not take part in the discussions leading to the decision to accept the offer to lease portions of the building...”
In his first public interview regarding the Phil’s building, Mr McIntosh said: “I try not to get involved in these things because I don’t want to be seen as biased or anything. And even though I was not involved with assessing the Town Centre Mall, I was familiar with the building and to put it bluntly, I think if any building should have been demolished it should have been that building because from a structural perspective, from what I’ve seen and even the repair work going on now which I see when I go to get my boxes, it’s not being done professionally the way it should be done.”
In his report, his company concluded: “Our investigations reveal that there are no structural concerns (with the Phil’s building). Therefore we have concluded that the existing structure is in no imminent danger of structural compromise or collapse...Throughout this exercise it was discovered that there are no major repairs to be done. During our examinations and assessment, we have discovered that the entire structure is in very good condition. However, evidence reveals that some cosmetic architectural features (painting etc) which are non-structural can be carried out with standard construction materials.”
One source suggested yesterday that the resolution’s references to the building’s “structure” and “technical defects” may have been imprecise terms that don’t capture the real problems with the building, which were mechanical in nature. Indeed, Transport Minister Renward Wells never discussed a problem with the building’s structure during his speech in Parliament on the lease. Instead, he said after the government acquired the building, it discovered “that it was stripped of electrical wiring, plumbing and air conditioning components that were intended to be part and parcel of the renovations.”
“This act of vandalism greatly increased the construction cost and the construction time,” he said at the time. “When we said we were interested in the building and inspected the building it was in one state. It had the air conditioning units, the electrical wiring. When we finally acquired the building, to our surprise and dismay what we were left was not what we got.”
Never referencing the analysis of structural engineers, he said it was an assessment by the Ministry of Works which determined that a design for the building was incomplete and as a result a “minimum of one year would be required to complete the drawings and the necessary renovations and as a result the cost to renovate Phil’s would far exceed the cost the $4m allocated for that.”
Mrs Hanna Martin, however, believes the language of the resolution must be treated as authoritative.
“The constitution requires a resolution,” she said. “They brought this resolution, the contents of which were not accurate and we know they were not accurate in two ways. One, there was no structural engineering report justifying their decision to rent from a Cabinet minister and abandon the previous building like the resolution says. Secondly, they said in the resolution that the relevant member did not engage in discussions prior to the lease but we have now heard him say publicly that he was involved in discussions so the question is whether there were a couple of misleading statements in that resolution.
“The resolution is the record of the Parliament about why the government chose to rent from a Cabinet minister. What is said during the debate is supplemental but the resolution is historical authority on the matter.”
As for reports the Ministry of Works concluded it would cost more than $4m to move the post office to Phil’s building, Mr McIntosh said, in his professional experience, this is hard to believe even if the building had no electrical wires, plumbing and air conditioning units.
“The building wasn’t bad as some people try to make it out to be,” he said.
Mr Wells, who is travelling on government business, could not be reached for comment yesterday. When contacted about the report, Minister of Public Service Brensil Rolle stressed that there was a desperate need to get a new site for the General Post Office up and running for the benefit of employees and the public.
Comments
TalRussell 10 hours, 23 minutes ago
I'm lost over the politeness Queen's official opposition leader Comrade "Brave"- even this late after much questionable has now been placed in the public domain pertaining known concerning facts about the prime minister's and then cabinet minister Brent's dealings on $70 million dollar Town Centre Mall's' space to house new Post Office. The mere fact now admitted to by both man's, is that the PM did in fact violate Westminster cabinet expectations the second he placed a telephone call the very content of which can best be described as a "coaching" session to a substantive crown minister which in itself should rungs alarm bells, yes, no....... Comrades, this is serious and governments questionable conduct have been ousted far less, yes, no...."Comrade "Brave" must ASAP aggressively rise up get off his ass over this very disturbing telephone call, yes, no.... If only populaces beloved Marguerite was still occupant atop Mount Fitzwilliam and not some self-appointed political flunky Imperialists red shirts man's.......this is job strong woman's known her backbone.... yes, no....
licks2 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
That report. . .from whomever. . .is a STUPID REPORT!! From a professional who also works with analysis and examinations of objects, formative and summative reports, the reporter, engineer and editor are woefully wanting in this asinine report!! I cry shame for this yard chicken approach to media!! AN ENGERNEER GIVING STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS FOR A BUILDING HE DID NOT EXAMINED?? Somebody please tell me that I did not read that nonsense in that piece above!! I WAIT FOR CORRECTION PLEASE. . .before I say some more things about that apparent dumb thing!!!
tetelestai 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
licks2, I will not question your professionalism with respect to analysis and examinations of objects. But would I would genuinely like for you to do is to explain why the report is "woefully wanting" and "asinine"(sic) and why do you "cry shame for this yard chicken approach?" Instead of engaging in high school, nay, primary school name calling, can you please educate us on what exactly was wrong with Mr. McIntosh's report? This is a critical issue and, if you have something substantive and indeed some expertise on this issue, please educate people like me who are genuinely trying to ascertain what is happening. This is a better suggestion that name calling, is it not?
Greentea 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
Licks2 you did read it wrong. He didn't survey the TCMall. He surveyed the Phil Building as contracted. Professionals are professionals for a reason. I can see things that others - not in my field - can't- on far less information. Question: Do you think the Phils building needed 750thousand a year in repairs? Thats how much we are paying in rent. No matter how you slice this- the choice for TCMall was CORRUPT and WRONG. Minnis can't even do corruption with sense. Anyone who sees it different is unpatriotic and a political party sycophant. This is a disgrace and he and Symonette are clearly in this for what they can get money wise and in terms of ego. My opinion of both men resides somewhere in a pig sty.
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 29 minutes ago
Apparently there are phone records evidencing Minnis's phone call to Brent Symonette while Brent was in Mexico. Brent claims the call was for the purpose of discussing key aspects of the new post office deal at the Town Centre Mall. Some are saying the phone records have been secured by officials at BTC who may have given a copy to certain high ranking officials within the PLP. If this is indeed the case, it sure doesn't look good for Minnis who has denied ever making a phone call to Brent when he was in Mexico at that time. The long knives have definitely been drawn.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
Well they're saying now that Brent made 2 trips to Mexico. So if Minnis says I didn't speak to him in Mexico in "October" he may be factually correct.
TalRussell 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
The Tribune can conduct poll to asks comrade populaces - which two man's most be believable, yes no....in meantime Colony's comrade populaces can rest content, knowing that all telephone calls, private, business and of government elected, appointed and hired comrades whilst not necessarily being monitored - that is unless under investigative suspect - that each and every single landline and cellular number made to and out Colony can be easily and readily retrievable out massive data banks, yes, no.... and if that fails, just go asks US and Chinese governments for access each and every single telephone call originating to and out Colony of Out Islands....
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Everybody by now should know how doc and his crew can lie. They lie for everything. only a fool will believe anything that comes out of their mouths..
If I say I going East and I go West I changed my mind. The TRUTH is you lied.
example VAT and how his heart bleeds for the poor old people. then he increased it 60%
