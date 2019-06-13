Aml Centre Pays Tribute To 30-Year Director

By FARRAH JOHNSON

AML Foods Limited yesterday opened their new learning and development centre in Nassau, dedicating the building to Frank J Crothers who has served as one of the company’s board of directors for 30 years.

The centre, which can accommodate up to 250 members, was built to facilitate staff training throughout the organisation, in an effort to ensure further growth across AML’s brands and services.

Speaking at the official opening, AML President Gavin Watchorn said he was “very proud” of the learning centre, which he stated was a “tangible representation” of the commitment AML has made to the “development” of its people.

“This represents an initial investment of $600,000 in total, which is an addition to our $100,000 that we spent in Freeport last year to create a smaller facility for our Grand Bahama employees,” he said.

“We know that customer loyalty is one of the number one drivers—if not the number one driver for long-term success and development...so people development is critical to the success of our business.”

Referencing AML’s chief human resource manager, Mr Watchorn added that AML aims to “ensure” their employees are fully equipped to meet the needs of the company.

“We want to provide an environment and a culture where continuous learning and development takes place to help employees in their roles, to increase their engagement, and enhance our employee retention.

“We need to develop a workforce that meets the future needs of our company, not necessarily what our company is today, but where we want to take our company in the future,” he furthered.

Renea Bastian, AML vice president of marketing & communications, said the ultimate goal of the learning and development centre is to train staff and equip them with the tools they need to be “productive in the work environment.”

“Investing in a new learning and development centre allows us to develop more employees to better serve the Bahamian public.”

With learning being a key component of AML’s core values, the company is focused on continuously training, coaching and developing its 900 team members, she said.

Speaking about Mr Crothers, AML Chairman Franklyn Butler described the director as a “philanthropist, an exemplary role model and an investor in Bahamians.”

“Frank has exemplified integrity and values which I have personally admired which have created significant value to the company,” he said.

“Whether it was stepping up for a significant cash call that the bank had his business in forbearance, or whether it was the hostile takeover bid by external parties, Frank stood up and always put the company and his employees ahead of himself, and I must add, often times his own pocket.”

Offering brief remarks, Mr Crothers said he felt “great” seeing what the organisation had accomplished.

“The team has built, I think, one of the best organisations including all of our services in this country, so I’m going to ask please remember AML when you’re out shopping.

“Let me say I am greatly honoured. I feel privileged to say to you all I am humbled but proud...and I do look forward, in my reclining years, to serving again because that’s what I like to do and it causes a win-win for everybody.”

The 3,400 square-foot facility is located adjacent to Solomon Supermarket’s Yamacraw location, and is equipped with a computer lab which will facilitate video conferencing between the New Providence and Grand Bahama training centres.