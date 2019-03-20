As Pm Prepares For Trump’S Florida Meeting: China Embassy Blasts Us ‘Lies’

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
CHINESE officials in the Bahamas say they are confident the people and government of the Bahamas will see through the fabrications and “irresponsible accusations” put forth by the United States, referring to planned talks between US President Donald Trump and various regional leaders.
In response to questions raised by The Tribune following the meeting’s announcement by the Office of the Press Secretary at the White House late Tuesday, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the Bahamas Haigang Yin yesterday accused the US government of trying to “disintegrate solidarity and cooperation between China and other developing countries.”
He also fired back against the “predatory economic practices” label the US has placed on China’s activities in the Caribbean, dismissing it as completely baseless, unreasonable and contradictory to the facts.
The US statement on the high-level talks noted that President Trump will meet with the leaders of the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia on Friday to reaffirm the US’ strong friendship with and commitment to these countries, and signal the importance of the Caribbean to the hemisphere.
The statement also noted that President Trump will discuss his vision for the US’ diverse relationships in the Caribbean and the potential opportunities for energy investment, with a view to discuss his willingness to work with Caribbean countries to strengthen security cooperation and counter China’s “predatory economic practices” in the region.
To that end yesterday, Mr Yin argued that China, through good cooperation with Caribbean countries under its Belt and Road Initiative, has cultivated mutually beneficial outcomes for all sides. He contended that China has effectively realised common development by fully leveraging complementary strengths.
“…China-Caribbean cooperation has created a large number of local jobs and strongly boosted the host country’s development and improved people’s livelihood,” he said.
Speaking to specifically to the Bahamas, Mr Yin said: “… Our bilateral cooperation has been very fruitful. The Thomas Robinson Stadium is a grant project from China, which is now being used to host international and regional sport events. The Airport Highway has been built using concessional loans from China. Baha Mar has been completed and created over 5,000 jobs for Bahamians and contributed substantially to the economy of the Bahamas.”
He added: “Facing the fabricated lies and irresponsible accusation, we have faith in the people, with whom rests the final judgement. We are confident that the Bahamian people and government will not be misled.”
The United States and China have been locked in a trade dispute for much of the past year, with both sides issuing export and import tariffs on goods.
Despite several rounds of negotiations, the two sides have not been able to come to a resolution on how to end the dispute, leaving small developing states dependent on their goods and services caught in the crosshairs.
Meanwhile, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman and Senator Fred Mitchell yesterday urged the Minnis administration to have the US government make clear its change in policy related to bilateral relations between countries like the Bahamas and China.
In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Mitchell contended that the Obama administration encouraged the Bahamas’ budding relationship with China, referring to the country as a “reliable source of capital.”
“They raised no security concerns with us,” the former minister of foreign affairs said. “The problem is the US is not a source of development capital.”
Nonetheless, he said he didn’t view China as having any “hegemonic designs”—or desires for political or economic control—on the Bahamas or the Caribbean.
Comments
FreeportFreddy 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
So you are effectively saying that Hutchison was a good corporate citizen that was acting in The Bahamas' interest when they 'took the money (and toilet paper) and ran'?
Sure!
realitycheck242 1 hour, 1 minute ago
China "Belt and Road initiative" is nothing but a depth trap dipolmacy. Beware Bahamas, China has sunk the economy and saddled Sri lanka and Djibouti with depth they cannot pay back which results in them giving China ownership of Key infastructure projects to satisfy the depth.So far eight countries involve in the "Belt and road initiative" has unsustainable depth levels because of signing up. .
tell_it_like_it_is 17 minutes ago
Listen everyone... this is The Bahamas!
Though I doubt our PM is sharp enough to play his cards in a way to take advantage of what China and the US may offer.
Rather than having them both take advantage of us! If only we had truly politically savvy leaders. (Sigh)
proudloudandfnm 13 minutes ago
No doubt China uses predatory economic practices, none whatsoever. Only question I have is are they as good at it as the USA?????
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 minutes ago
I remember my paternal grandfather believing that had the Chinese been the second ethic group to set foot on the North American continent there would be no other people of colour or ethnic origin on that continent today. The fact that Red China remains such a closed society in this day and age is quite telling and is something we Bahamians should not be quick to dismiss. When it comes to their respective foreign policies, the U.S. and Red China are essentially two evils alike, with each seeking to expand their sphere of influence on the world stage while at the same time acquiring low-cost access to and/or control of the natural resources of other nations. But it's an undisputed given that the U.S. is a very big step above Red China when it comes to respecting and encouraging human rights, property rights (including intellectual property rights) rights and fundamental democratic processes. We must not lose sight of the fact that all devils are not created equal!
