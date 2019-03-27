Royal Caribbean International, Itm Group Purchase Grand Lucayan

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
THE government signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Royal Caribbean International and the ITM Group for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan resort and redevelopment of the Freeport Harbour, signaling an impending turnaround for Grand Bahama’s beleaguered economy.
An initial investment of $195 million, which includes $65m for the purchase of the hotel, has been earmarked for the first phase of the development which will take place over a 24-month period. It is estimated that some 2,000 jobs would be created in the first phase.
With the redevelopment of the harbour, it is expected that an additional two million cruise passengers will be brought annually to the island.
The announcement of the hotel sale is one that many in Grand Bahama have been waiting for, more than two-and-a-half years since the resort sustained severe hurricane damage, forcing the closure of two-thirds of the property which significantly impacted the island's tourism sector.
At the signing held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson noted the resort attracted some 62 expressions of interest from local and global firms, and by February 14, 11 offer letters were received and evaluated by the board of Lucayan Renewal Holdings.
He said that on March 22, the board unanimously approved a resolution to recommend to Cabinet the sale of the 217-acre resort to RCI/ITM.
• SEE THURSDAY'S TRIBUNE FOR THE FULL STORY
Comments
TheMadHatter 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Right after the meeting with Trump this deal springs forth. Coincidence? I think not. Thank God for Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and the real brains behind our world recovery (although no longer on their team) Steve Bannon.
paul_vincent_zecchino 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Spot on, sir. Agree. Completely. Contrary to the endless insults from our American media, most of us are grateful that President Trump won. Despite the sobbing of the media, most of us are well aware we dodged not merely a bullet, but a nuclear missile when he defeated Hillary.
Had she been elected, we'd not be reading good reports such as this. Quite the opposite.
Appreciate you kind remarks. All the best.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Does the Freeport harbour belong to Hutchinson or not ? Apparently D:Aguilar knew nothing of this deal.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
OK, good job .............. now do something with the International Bazaar and the closed road and the uptown rotting hotel
rawbahamian 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
It seems regardless what ANY government does for the betterment of our Bahama land, there will always be bitter detractors to progress, because they didn't do it or wasn't involved in the accomplishment but then again, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was nailed to a cross for doing good !!!
BahamaPundit 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Thank God! This is a great win for The Bahamas and Minnis. I have to apologise for doubting the purchase by the Government in the first place. It helps to have the full picture before reaching an opinion on the merits.
paul_vincent_zecchino 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Dr. Minnis victory was a good sign for the Bahamas, as was Donald Trump's election to the US Presidency. No surprise when Dr. Minnis won, after Trump's victory, the trend was established. People don't want socialism, preferring instead liberty and prosperity.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID