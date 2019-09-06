Hurricane Dorian Updates: Death Toll Rises To 30

• On Friday morning we’ll bring you the latest news on Hurricane Dorian and its impact on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

1am UPDATE: Students from the Bahamas who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian are being offered free room and board at a historically black university in Virginia.

Hampton University announced Thursday that students from the University of the Bahamas can attend classes tuition-free at Hampton during this fall's semester.

The school says that once the semester is over, the Bahamian students who wish to remain at Hampton can continue their education there at the regular rates.

10.25pm UPDATE: The World Central Kitchen has been serving up hot meals at the Bahamas Government Complex in Marsh Harbour, which has turned into a makeshift shelter for families who have lost everything.

8.45pm UPDATE: Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 30.

7.15pm UPDATE: The Public Hospitals Authority is advising that all inquiries regarding relatives who may have been evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama for medical care to the Princess Margaret Hospital be directed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). NEMA serves as the official agency facilitating the identification of the injured and deceased.

NEMA can be contacted at the following numbers 322-6081, 322-6082, 322-6083, 322-6084 and 322-6085. Representatives from the Department of Social Services and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) are posted at NEMA to render assistance. Patients who have been treated and discharged from hospital but have no accommodations in New Providence, are being accommodated at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gym. Persons wishing to verify the location of discharged relatives can call telephone numbers 604-4219,604-4275, 604-4209 and 604-4203.

5.05pm UPDATE: Members of the Rhode Island National Guard will be heading to the Bahamas to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

State officials say the National Guard will mobilise three C-130J cargo aircraft that will depart from the Quonset Air National Guard Base on Friday.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan says the Rhode Island National Guard has had a special connection with the Bahamas, through a training partnership with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force that began in 2005.

4.05pm UPDATE: From Bahamas.com: The Government and people of the Islands of The Bahamas appreciate the outpouring of concern and offers of generous support in the wake of the hurricane. The best way to support the relief and recovery effort is through a monetary contribution to one of our trusted partners or a donation of specific goods – https://www.bahamas.com/relief

3.30pm UPDATE: Video from VOA News on Youtube shows the devastation in Marsh Harbour.

2.45pm UPDATE: The U.N. World Food Programme has purchased 8 tonnes (7.2 metric tonnes) of ready-to-eat meals for Bahamians in hurricane-battered Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands and is organising an airlift from Panama to set up two logistics hubs in the Caribbean nation.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that WFP is also providing satellite equipment to ensure connectivity for emergency responders across the affected islands.

Given the severity of Hurricane Dorian's impact, he said WFP has set up a $5.4 million emergency operation for three months to assist 39,000 people.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said Wednesday about 70,000 people "are in immediate need of life-saving assistance" on Grand Bahama and the Abacos.

2.30pm UPDATE: HOW YOU CAN HELP: This is a list of groups and organisations (left) providing direct help to those affected and some of the ways you can assist.

12.45pm UPDATE: Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has confirmed that the death toll from Hurricane Dorian now stands at 23.

11.15am UPDATE: POLICE Sergeant Dominique McKenzie was not on duty when he sprung into rescue mode, saving not only his family, but six others from an apartment building that was overcome by rising flood water on Monday.

After getting them to safety, the officer and two other men risked their lives, wading through six to seven feet of water some 200 yards away to rescue an elderly woman trapped in neck-high water in her house for two days. Full story HERE

10am UPDATE: From The Tribune’s Ava Turnquest: NO water, no power, no fuel, and no communication was the critical plight facing hundreds of people across the Abacos yesterday. Communities in Treasure Cay, Man-O-War Cay and Moore’s Island have been devastated by deadly Hurricane Dorian. And while critical supplies are running low, the total communications blackout has been a major source of anxiety as many fret over the safety of loved ones on mainland Abaco and neighbouring Grand Bahama. Full story HERE

• From the Associated Press: A rescue, a reunion and a rush – When Hurricane Dorian hit Sylvia Cottis' home at a beach club in the Bahamas, the fearsome Category 5 storm blew out the supposedly hurricane-proof windows, turning the glass into razor-sharp shrapnel that opened a wide gash on her knee – full story HERE

9.50am UPDATE: The US Embassy has said supplies from USAID landed last night to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas. Nema and the U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance will distribute enough to help 31,500 people: 600 hygiene kits, 2,400 water containers, 450 rolls of plastic sheeting, 4 chainsaws to remove debris.

• FROM TODAY’S PRINT EDITION:

No water, no power, no fuel, no communication

PM: 20 confirmed dead