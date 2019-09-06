Hurricane Dorian Updates: The Latest From Abaco And Grand Bahama

11.15pm UPDATE: From the US Embassy in Nassau: The United States government remains completely dedicated to search, rescue, recovery, and relief efforts as The Bahamas grapples with the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

In the early hours of September 5, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers greeted 57 members of the Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team upon their arrival at the Odyssey Aviation Bahamas terminal in New Providence. The team will join members of the U.S. Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) and Bahamian partners helping people in Grand Bahama and Abaco affected by Hurricane Dorian. The Task Force is attached to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, bringing 57 people and 4 canine units.

A plane-load of relief supplies from USAID also touched down at Odyssey Aviation on September 4 to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and OFDA will work together to distribute enough supplies to help 31,500 people. The supplies include: 600 hygiene kits to prevent disease; 2,400 buckets and containers for safe drinking water; 450 rolls of plastic sheeting to provide shelter and four chainsaws to remove debris.

Ongoing U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Operations

As of September 5 at 9:00 am, the U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a total of 135 people and six pets in The Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian began. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting air operations based out of Andros Island using seven MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and three MH-65 Dolphin helicopters. In addition to helicopters, several Coast Guard cutters conducted assessments throughout Grand Bahama.

Help Has Arrived 4: Etta, a canine unit with the Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team, arrives in Nassau in the early hours of September 5, 2019.

10.45am UPDATE: Public Directed to NEMA for Inquiries Regarding Relatives Impacted by Hurricane Dorian: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) advises that all inquiries regarding relatives who may have been evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama for medical care to the Princess Margaret Hospital be directed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). NEMA serves as the official agency facilitating the identification of the injured and deceased. NEMA can be contacted at the following numbers 322-6081, 322-6082, 322-6083, 322-6084 and 322-6085.

Representatives from the Department of Social Services and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) are posted at NEMA to render assistance. Patients who have been treated and discharged from hospital but have no accommodations in New Providence, are being accommodated at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gym. Persons wishing to verify the location of discharged relatives can call telephone numbers 604-4219,604-4275, 604-4209 and 604-4203.

