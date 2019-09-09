Hurricane Dorian Updates: Nema – 4,800 Evacuated To New Providence

3.10pm UPDATE: National Emergency Management Agency officials emphasised Monday that no special arrangements have been made to facilitate the entry of Bahamians affected by Hurricane Dorian into the United States. The announcement came after crew of the Balearia Caribbean Ferry demanded that passengers without a US visa disembark the vessel, prompting the exodus of reportedly 100 or so people - full story HERE

12.20pm UPDATE: From this morning’s NEMA press conference:

• NEMA says there are no new arrangements established for entry by Bahamians into the United States or Canada

• Bahamians interested in travelling to the US or Canada should ensure they have all of the usual immigration documents required by those countries for entry.

• NEMA has requested that the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs investigate a matter regarding a large passenger vessel that was headed to the United States.

• There are no mandatory evacuations - the plan is not to move everyone out.

• Temporary housing will be built in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

• Airports will be open for commercial flights at some point and NEMA will advise when that takes place.

• Free evacuations are continuing – approximately 4,800 have been evacuated.

• There are many flights from Grand Bahama and Abaco today – flight schedules are on NEMA’s Facebook page. (This was originally reported as three flights and has been corrected by NEMA)

• NEMA has invited the United Nations Office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs to assist with the flow between NEMA and the NGO community.

• NEMA has set up a satellite office at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road to accommodate NGOs – who will work with the U.N. office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. This office will open tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8am. NEMA will reach out directly to NGOs via updates and Facebook.

• The best way for some of the nation’s foreign partners to assist is to continue to do business with the Bahamas and continue with their plans. ‘The Bahamas is still open’.

10.05am UPDATE: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has tweeted: “We're sending two Amazon Air planes packed with tens of thousands of Amazon-donated and customer-donated relief items to support those impacted by ‪#HurricaneDorian‬ in the Bahamas. Thanks to all the teams who are making this possible. ‪http://amazon.com/disasterrelief”‬

A SPOKESMAN for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has defended the organisation against criticisms of its response to Hurricane Dorian, insisting that officials are pleased with their efforts so far

MORE than 3,000 people have been evacuated to New Providence in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. According to National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Carl Smith yesterday, 3,500 people have come to the capital from Abaco and Grand Bahama, but only 860 persons have needed to be housed in approved shelters. There have been a number of other evacuations carried out by civil society

• USAID says more than 47 metric tonnes of its supplies have arrived in the Bahamas to help an estimated 44,000 people.