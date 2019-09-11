Hurricane Dorian Updates: Nema Information On Schools, Missing Person Lists, Visas

12.50pm UPDATE: From today’s NEMA press conference –

• The Department of Social Services is the agency managing the government register of missing people. You can register a missing person by calling the missing person hotline (numbers on NEMA’s Facebook page) – you can also visit the Department of Rehabilitative Services and Welfare Services on University Boulevard. At this point there are approximately 2,500 individuals registered on the Bahamian government register.

This list has not yet been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who has been evacuated. The database processing is underway. Some individuals who evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama have not yet registered with social services and are encouraged to do so at the Department of Rehabilitative Services and Welfare Services.

Some of the government’s list will have to be converted to a digital format to allow for effective cross checking. As NEMA is able to crosscheck they will be able to inform family members and reunite survivors with loved ones.

At the shelters, NEMA is facilitating those who are able to reach out directly to family and friends to let them know where they are. Over 5,500 individuals have been evacuated to New Providence – an update will come on the numbers who have travelled to the US.

• There is a significant reduction in those presenting themselves for evacuation flights. Commercial carriers will be allowed to resume flights starting today on a limited basis. Airlines should reach out to the director general of the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority in order to gain approval. Organisations for humanitarian aid, repairs and search and recovery will continue to have priority.

Evacuations will continue in Freeport today.

• Parents and guardians of displaced students aged 4-19 can enroll them in a government school in New Providence or any of the unaffected islands.

The Ministry of Education will be registering students at the national stadium beginning Thursday (tomorrow) until Friday, October 11 from 9am-5pm.

Students will also be able to access services from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Services, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Royal Bahamas Police Force during this process. These include: Medical screening required for school enrollment; uniform and lunch assistance; referrals for counseling services and referrals for extra curricular activities.

Where available, parents and guardians are requested to provide documentation for their children including their immunisation cards – it is understood that some documents may have been lost.

Buses will be provided from shelters to the stadium and shelter managers will be informed of the registration schedule – which will be staggered to avoid long lines. All students from Abaco and Grand Bahama are expected to participate, whether or not they are in shelters. Those not in shelters should call the Ministry of Education on 502-3779 or 502-8319 to receive details on the scheduling.

• Marsh Harbour power station was completely destroyed. Power generation is still available in Wilson City and Sandypoint. The plan is to bring power back to the south of Abaco first – where the least damage is. This will be the staging ground for the recovery. 90 percent of the infrastructure is compromised from Marsh Harbour to Treasure Cay. Equipment has been dispatched to assist crews and there is sufficient manpower – but more equipment is needed.

• The US Embassy can facilitate appointments with hurricane survivors to apply for visas to the US. Hurricane survivors are welcome to visit other countries or temporarily live there while they get on their feet – this must be done with existing visa protocols. The Bahamian government is only providing service to survivors within the Bahamas.

Photo Gallery Samaritan's Purse Field Hospital Facility in Grand Bahama is now up and running.

10am UPDATE: From today’s print edition –

• ON most days, Success Jean would wake up at 5am, check on his infant children and set off to do construction work at the Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay. These days, the 37-year-old’s life is confined to wandering a few miles around the Fox Hill Community Centre where he and his family have stayed since Hurricane Dorian made them storm evacuees - full story HERE

• ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel has confirmed the completion of draft legislation to allow for mandatory evacuations once parts of the country are under threat of natural disasters. According to Mr Bethel, once passed, the provision will allow the prime minister through the National Emergency Management Agency to declare a local disaster area and make the necessary orders for mandatory evacuation. The government is proposing to amend the Disaster Preparedness and Response Act – full story HERE

• CABINET ministers yesterday cautioned the public over the spread of erroneous information as officials continue to “meticulously” comb affected areas for deceased victims of Hurricane Dorian. National Security Minister Marvin Dames and Health Minister Dr Duane Sands sought yesterday to rebuff the wave of speculation regarding victims of the storm and to defend the government’s process of officially declaring the death toll, which has been criticised as slow moving. Mr Dames maintained that due to the large areas that need to be searched, it could be weeks before the last body is recovered – full story HERE

• FROM the Associated Press: Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organisations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he's "devastated" at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding "my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones."

Jordan, who owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas, says as the recovery and relief efforts continue he will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify nonprofit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.

Jordan added that "the Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."