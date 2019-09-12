Bahamasair Ends Relief Flights

BAHAMASAIR has discontinued relief flights into Abaco and has resumed its regular commercial schedule into that island.

Customers can get into the island on a discounted Bahamasair fare up to Monday, September 16.

The airline said moving forward, Treasure Cay will be serviced from Marsh Harbour on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday only.

Effective Saturday, September 14, Bahamasair will stop relief flights into Grand Bahama and resume its commercial fare there. The reduced rate for flights into Grand Bahama will be in place from Saturday until Wednesday, September 18.

After these dates, the airline will resume its regular commercial fares.