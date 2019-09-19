Shanty Legal Fight: Smith Warns Govt Cannot Use Dorian To Take Away People’S Property Rights

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
ATTORNEY Fred Smith says the property rights of residents from The Mudd and Pigeon Peas survived Hurricane Dorian’s destruction of buildings in their communities.
He suggested that though the government has issued a prohibition order against residential and commercial construction in the areas, the legal fight over the future of the property is not complete.
“The government couldn’t take away their property rights before Dorian and so the government cannot legally use the disaster of Dorian to now take away the same property rights that existed before Dorian,” he said. “Just like every other community, they have a right to rebuild.”
Many of The Mudd and Pigeon Peas residents are staying in shelters around New Providence, anxious about their next move. Some dream about going to the United States, some plan to relocate to Haiti but many say they want to return to Abaco.
Mr Smith, QC, said it is their right to have whatever remains of their community “respected just like everybody else in every other devastated community in Abaco.”
“Just because the shantytowns may not look nice or may not be built to code or they don’t smell nice or they are a poor community or that they are mainly composed of people of Haitian ethnic origin, doesn’t mean that they are not entitled to due process in respect of their property rights under Article 27 of the Constitution,” he said in a statement to The Tribune.
Splintered wood, cracked concrete and scattered belongings now lay where the communities once existed as the largest shantytowns in the country, home to more than 3,000 people, many of them legal residents. As the decimation of the shanty towns became clear, some attacked Mr Smith on social media, accusing him of facilitating the habitation of unsafe living conditions.
Mr Smith is part of a legal fight that blocked the government’s plans to eradicate shanty towns in New Providence and by extension Abaco.
“I can see that rebuilding must be according to code,” Mr Smith said yesterday, adding that the government should either help residents rebuild with sanitation and stronger homes or provide alternative property or homes.
“The process of considering their applications must be on the same basis that other applications are to be considered for every other person in every other community that was destroyed by Dorian. So the prohibition order, if it should have been made at this time or at all, should not have been made or only directed to the shanty towns; if it was to be made at all, it should have been a prohibition order in respect of call communities, not just the Haitian Bahamian ones. They have a right to go back into possession on the same basis that they were in possession before Dorian. Dorian doesn’t give the government the lawful power to dispossess them just like the government didn’t have the lawful power to do so before Dorian.”
Attorney General Carl Bethel declined to comment yesterday.
Earlier this week, he said the destruction of The Mudd and Pigeon Peas shows the low-lying areas are unsafe for human habitation in the face of powerful storms.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
"The process of considering their applications must be on the same basis that other applications are to be considered for every other person in every other community that was destroyed by Dorian"
And I would assume the first criteria is, you're in the country legally and you "owned" property.
Godson 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
All the fundamentals should be in place or begin the process. Indeed, this present an opportunity for proper strategic and yet fair regulation to ensure a better and strengthen community, whether it applies to Pigeon Peas, the Mud or elsewhere.
ashley14 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
It never ends.
The_Oracle 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
The wind, Rain, snow and Sunshine may enter, but the Queen must ask permission. A Man Home is his castle. Undermine that, and there will be little left to save.
OldFort2012 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Property rights? On illegal abusive dwellings built without any permission on land they do not own? Is this man nuts?
ohdrap4 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
You didn't know?
Godson 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
In all fairness, the law does allow a person who have been in open possession without being disturbed for 12 years or more a right of possession.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Gotta disagree with Fred on this one. This was never their property. The shanty towns are obviously unsafe and unhealthy. For the good of the community they must not be allowed to rebuild....
Fred this argument of yours is insane.
buddah17 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
In the "old days" I played rugby with Fred Smith, and he was smart, courteous, likable and a great player... I have followed his career somewhat after that and was struck with his determination and dedication to what he believes in and standing up for what is right and wrong. However......................... I cannot support him on this one. Why? Because (in my opinion,) he is asking (allowing?) people to go back and live in real filth, germs and squalor. To make matters worse, IF the person is illegal, WHY should they be allowed to rebuild or to continue to live illegally in our country? If they are long term residents, they should be afforded a hearing, and if they have Bahamian sponors, family or similar, given residency. Others with no support or roots in our country, should be relocated back to where they came from, or to a country willing to take them in. We just do NOT have infrustructure, social services or financial resouces to take care of whomever wishes to come to The Bahamas, and overstay their time... And I am NOT just refering to people from Haiti. EVERY country has good and bad people.... (Fortunately and unfortunately.)
joeblow 59 minutes ago
The first thing the government should do is revoke the residency/citizenship of all Mudd and Pigeon Pea residents who do not have evidence of a landing document recorded with the Dept of Immigration. It should be assumed that any "documents" they would have come into was done fraudulently.
They should then increase the fines for building without a permit to $10,000 retroactively and fine all who constructed buildings in those shanty towns who want to file a claim against the gov't. This can then be used as a basis to deny any future work permits, residency status etc.
MInnis better grab this bull by the horns instead of placating his Haitian "brothers and sisters" to the detriment of Bahamians.
Godson 59 minutes ago
The government, in the rebuilding of those communities ravage by Dorian (including the Mud & Pigeon Peas), ought to grasp this opportunity to institute law and order and lay the foundation for a strong, better and law abiding community. It present an opportunity to do things different and enact and enforce social regulations and improve building codes. Whether they are capable of realizing this and seizing the moment is another thing.
Well_mudda_take_sic 29 minutes ago
Wake up Bahamians! Can't you see that PM Minnis and QC Smith are really of one mind when it comes the Haitianization of the Bahamas, but that only QC Smith is bold and brazen enough to tell us exactly what's on his mind? PM Minnis has all along been outright coy and deceitful to the Bahamian people about his obvious nonchalance towards the many problems our country has experienced and continues to endure because of its overwhelmingly large and unsustainable illegal Haitian community.
Naughtydread 23 minutes ago
LOOOOL Damn I'll have some of what ever Frank is smoking. This man is literally bat shit crazy.
