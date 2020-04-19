Pm Condemns Wealthy Owners Who Rushed To Lay Off Staff : Where’S Your Heart ... Your Compassion ... Your Soul?

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis criticised wealthy business owners who have laid off long-term staff due to the COVID-19 economic fall out, questioning if they have a heart or soul.

In his first public passionate plea to the business community yesterday, the prime minister said he was disappointed that companies had been laying off workers who made them wealthy despite employees’ loyalty. Such actions he said were taking “advantage of” the workforce.

“I want to make a very strong plea to business owners who are in a strong financial position to do so, to hold off from laying off employees for as long as possible,” Dr Minnis said during a nationally televised press conference. “Such generosity of spirit will make a tremendous difference at this time.”

He later voiced disappointment in the wave of layoffs that have come during the pandemic. “I am extremely disappointed when I see Bahamian companies laying off individuals who had worked with them 10, 20 years.

“(Employees) who had made them wealthy; who had given them the opportunity to send their children to university both here and abroad; who have given them opportunities for their children to become professionals and leaders in this country; who have given them opportunity to live in lavish homes and have great lives - individuals (and) Bahamians who are from humble beginnings but who have made sacrifices to make fellow Bahamians wealthy and living good.

“Yet after all the sacrifices these Bahamians did, those who have attained wealth have laid off such Bahamians. I ask you, are you humane? Where is your heart? Where is your compassion? Do you have a soul?”

He continued: “Please let’s be humane and consider those individuals who have made great sacrifices to make you what you are today, but as soon as things get tough you want to retain and hold on to all you’ve got and continue to take advantage of individuals.

“I plead and I ask all Bahamians today, please let us not be human beings but let us be humane. I ask you where is your heart or do you have a heart?”

Massive layoffs have caused a greater reliance on the National Insurance Board.

As of Friday, NIB processed more than 14,000 unemployment claims, Dr Minnis said. NIB has paid out around $7m in this category, he said, with an additional 5,000 applications being worked on. NIB has also processed 5,592 self-employment applications, he said, with $1.96m paid out in this category. Collectively, NIB has processed and approved more than 18,000 applications and paid out just under $9m, he said.

“Payments are still being processed for many additional workers across different employment categories. I can assure you that NIB is using innovative approaches, including working with employers to help to speed up the process,” Dr Minnis said.

“Last week, NIB had to appeal to some employers – both large and small – to comply with document requests, as this is causing some delay in payments to eligible workers. However, to date, NIB has received a positive response from companies, which is helping to move many more payments along.”

Self-employed workers are not normally eligible for NIB unemployment benefit payments, the prime minister said.

“NIB is an insurance scheme and the normal rules associated with benefit payments apply. In light of this, NIB is also administering the government’s special unemployment assistance programme for self-employed workers.”

He said this was giving thousands of Bahamians, who ordinarily are not able to claim benefits, paycheck support for an eight-week period.