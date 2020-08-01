Live Updates: Hurricane Isaias Moves Through The Bahamas

12.25pm: Disaster Preparedness and Management Minister Iram Lewis said the Bahamas is faring well as Hurricane Isaias makes its way through the chain of islands.

He said in a statement: “…NEMA will be the coordinating agency for immediate relief and restoration as we do not foresee a disaster occurring. In some islands, initial damage assessment is already being conducted by NEMA representatives and island administrators.”

He said 28 people are in shelter in the central district of Abaco.

On Andros, three people are sheltering in a Nicholl’s Town shelter and some 50 residents have sought refuge at the BAMSI shelter there, he said.

Andros is reportedly experiencing strong winds and heavy rain. Mr Lewis said residents there should prepare to face the brunt of the storm.

He said on New Providence, EMS services were suspended at 5am because of increased wind speeds. Forty-nine persons have been accommodated on the ten shelters. Five people are sheltering at a church on the Berry Islands.

“Cat Island, Exuma, Long Island, Inagua and Acklins have seen an improvement in conditions, and there is no significant reported damage. However, residents are still urged to remain indoors as the all-clear has not been given,” he said.

12.10pm: The latest updates from The Bahamas Department of Meteorology informing that a hurricane warning remains in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, including Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Berry Islands including the neighbouring cays.

10.55am: FROM BPL – Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL) wishes to advise customers that around the Islands of The Bahamas this morning as of 9AM, Bimini, Great Harbour Cay, Rum Cay and Inagua remain online.

The situation elsewhere is as follows:

On Long Island, customers from the station in Millers through Stella Maris remained online through the weather. Customers in the north were impacted by minor line damage. Our team reports that 95% of the North Feeder's 718 consumers from Millers to Seymours has supply as of 8:25AM this morning. Currently, a severe thunder & lightning storm in the area hampering efforts to restore supply to the remainder.

Repairs are being concluded now and restoration is expected within the hour. All areas south of the station in Millers are offline with a few line damages reported. Repairs are underway.

On Mayaguana, Pirates Wells had to be taken back offline last night as as a result of a line problem. That problem was repaired and the area was restored to power this morning.

In South Andros the South Feeder was opened at 1:30AM and the north feeder was opened at 1:45AM. The island remains offline with heavy winds and limited rain.

North Andros reports that the station went offline at about 7 am. Supplies will remain off until weather improves.

Cat Island reports that the south feeder is on from the station through Old Bight (Dean Wood). The north circuit is on through Arthurs Town airport. The island reports limited damage with 2 poles reported damaged so far. 1 of these has been replaced.

Eleuthera reports windy conditions resulting in lines clashing in the south. Rock Sound Station is offline and all areas south of the station are off. From Hatchet Bay station to Governor's Harbor airport is on and everything Hatchet Bay to Oleander Gardens is on. Harbor Island is on. From Whale's Point to the Bluff is off and everything South of Rock Sound station is off. A crew from north is out now assessing and will turn on everything from Governor's Harbor airport to Tarpum Bay. The crew in the south are preparing now to start getting the South on.

Exuma reports all.areas were shut off at 3:21PM yesterday. The team mobilized this morning to commence initial patrols and will begin energizing.

Ragged Island went offline at 5:30PM yesterday. The station was brought online this morning at 7:45AM. Most areas are already online. Full restoration is expected shortly.

San Salvador indicates that supply was interrupted at 2:05PM yesterday to the North of Station. Shortly therafter at 2:31PM the south circuit tripped offline. Power was restored to the north and club med at 4:20PM. The south was restored at 6:20PM after some minor line repair.

In Central Andros the South feeder from the power station went offline around 2AM and the north at 430AM. Central Andros is completely shut down. Light rain with heavy winds about 40/50 miles per hour windgust. Awaiting conditions to improve.

On Crooked Island, an inspection of distribution network was carried out at 6PM last night Everything was normal.

Power restored to 101 consumers from power station thru Gun Bluff and power station south to Fairfield at 6.45PM. Power was restored from Fairfield through Winding Bay at 9PM. There was a delay in complete restoration of power supply Island-wide due to faulty transformers forcing five customers to remain without supply at this time.

We will continue to update our customers as the storm passes, and encourage our customers to stay safe and hunker down as Isaias, now a Category One hurricane, affects the Islands of The Bahamas.

10.50am: From The National Hurricane Centre – Hurricane Isaias Advisory 18: Isaias Making Landfall On Northern Andros Island. Expected to Approach the Southeast Coast of Florida Later Today And Sunday.

9.30am: The Bahamas Department of Meteorology says the hurricane warning has been discontinued for the Central Bahamas – however the hurricane warning remains in effect for the Northwest Bahamas.

