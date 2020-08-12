Ministry Of Works Closed After Covid-19 Exposure

The Ministry of Works has been closed after exposure to COVID-19.

A statement from the Cabinet Office said: “. . . the Administrative Building, Northern Compound and the Security Office of the Ministry of Works have been closed for cleaning and sanitization following exposure to COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the buildings.

“It is expected that the Ministry of Works will re-open for business on Monday, 17 August, 2020.

“The Ministry advises that the Department of Physical Planning and Bahamix remain open to the public during the normal operating hours.”