Smes In Grand Bahama Grateful Minnis Made The Changes

A SMALL business operator in Grand Bahama said the community is grateful the government listened to their concerns about lockdowns impacting their livelihoods, however he said beauticians and nail technicians on the island are upset they are still barred from resuming work.

On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that Grand Bahama’s commercial sector could begin reopening, nearly five weeks after the island was placed under a lockdown to help stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 200 business owners from the island wrote to the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday, pleading for an end to the lockdown and for them to resume business. Some business owners had even threatened to protest over the issue during a Zoom meeting on Saturday.

“We are grateful they paid attention to our concerns regarding the opening of the small business sector in Grand Bahama,” said Darren Cooper, one of the 184 frustrated business operators who wrote to the government.

While most of those business operators were able to open on Tuesday through curbside and delivery services, beauticians, barbers, and nail technicians on Grand Bahama are still not allowed to operate under the latest emergency powers order.

Mr Cooper – a car rental operator who spearheaded Saturday’s Zoom call meeting - was disappointed that those businesses are still closed. He said they are very upset about it.

“What we learned yesterday (Tuesday) from the communication in Nassau was that all businesses are not technically open - we have beauty salons, barbers, and nail technicians that are still not allowed to open,” he said during a recent interview.

“We are working to have that addressed because these entities would have gone through a course in having to be recertified for necessary health guidance and protocols put in place by the health team. So, they should have been allowed to open,” Mr Cooper said.

When asked how many were affected, he said. “I don’t have an exact number, but today I received 26 messages from those in the industry that informed me they could not open their businesses. They are up in arms about it; they are very ticked off because they thought they would be considered to be open and they are not.”

The hair care and beauty industry was one of the last areas to reopen after the country went through the first wave of the pandemic and initial lockdown.

“They were open for less than 10 to 14 days and they (spent money) to do certain things to be able to open. So, we were very disappointed they were not allowed to open and hope to have that addressed. . .to make sure all of the businesses are opened,” he said.

However, he reported the majority of the 180 businesses which wrote to officials are open for business and employees are happy to be back to work.

“A lot of our restaurants are open today (Wednesday), and clothing stores and companies that are able to offer curbside opened yesterday (Tuesday).

“We are very pleased. You can see the excitement on the faces of the workers because they are able to be back to work to earn their pay,” he said.

Mr Cooper believes that the position of unity taken by business operators made a difference.

“I believe strongly with the letter sent by the Chamber (of Commerce) and the letter sent by the 184 businesses, they were (not) prepared to deal with the pushback from such a large number of business owners.

“We had a good dialogue with the Chamber president Greg Laroda, and he is committed to the reopening of our businesses. I believe it is because of that unity we are able to enjoy the opening of our businesses,” Mr Cooper said.