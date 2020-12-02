Oil Explorer Blasts Activists Over Last Ditch Legal Threats

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) last night blasted oil exploration opponents for "significantly exaggerated" claims and waiting more than a decade to make a last-minute attempt to halt its plans.

The oil explorer, which is aiming to begin drilling its first exploratory well in waters 90 miles west of Andros on December 15, accused Fred Smith QC, the lead attorney for the Our Islands, Our Future coalition, of making "inaccurate" and "ill-informed" statements concerning the potential environmental risks.

Arguing that it has complied with all the required legal processes to obtain its Environmental Authorisation (EA) and other permits, BPC argued that Mr Smith's assertions "do not appear to stand up under scrutiny of both the facts, nor the extensive body of work undertaken" by the company to de-risk the project since it arrived in The Bahamas in 2007.

Simon Potter, BPC's chief executive, said in a statement that Our Islands, Our Future's threatened legal action was interfering with "the sovereign right" of the Bahamian government to determine whether a potentially substantial natural resource exists within its maritime boundaries.

He and BPC have previously said their project could generate up to $5bn in royalty revenues for The Bahamas and its people over a 10-20 year period IF commercial quantities of oil are found, and Mr Potter argued last night that this potential needed to be explored "now more than ever" with the economy reeling from the twin effects of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian.

BPC also asserted that there was "a silent multitude of Bahamians" who wanted to discover whether commercial oil reserves exist in their country, but they are being drowned out by Mr Smith - who declined to comment when contacted by this newspaper - and other environmental activists.

Questioning why Mr Smith and Our Islands, Our Future have left their legal challenge until the 11th hour, especially given that the EA was issued in February 2020, BPC said: "Mr Smith is only now demanding a cancellation of BPC’s authorisation to proceed with the exploratory drilling exercise it is obliged to carry out under that authorisation.

"However, BPC considers the characterisation of the environmental risks put forward by Mr Smith to be significantly exaggerated, inaccurate in many parts, and ill-informed of the extreme precautionary environmental preparedness and the science and technical expertise that is the foundation of modern-day oil exploration.

"Indeed, BPC notes that it is precisely because of these extreme precautionary environmental measures that, in the past ten years, over 10,000 offshore oil wells have been drilled safely and without incident all around the world. This includes in Cuba, in other parts of the Caribbean, and in other areas with extensive tourism and fishing industries, such as the Mediterranean," it continued.

"Many of Mr Smith’s assertions do not appear to stand up under scrutiny of both the facts, nor the extensive body of work undertaken by BPC over more than a decade to prepare for this activity, during which process BPC and the Government were assisted by a large number of globally renowned environmental scientists, consultants and environmental service companies."

Those scientists, consultants and environmental companies were not named. Besides allegations concerning a lack of consultation, the Our Islands, Our Future case is based on claims that the Government failed to follow the processes set out in law when issuing BPC's permits.

In particular, it is claiming that BPC's decision to switch drilling ships to the Stena IceMAX required it to request a change to the EA, which brings the process back under the newly-named Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and should kickstart a new round of consultation.

Mr Potter, though, emphasising that BPC's Perseverance One well involves no production of oil, said: “The Bahamian Government is exercising its legitimate, sovereign right to find out if The Bahamas has its own hydrocarbon - oil - resource, which we believe could be substantial.

"Now more than ever, with the islands facing economic fragility, suffering from both the aftermaths of hurricane damage and the impacts of COVID-19, a successful discovery has the potential to boost government revenues by billions of dollars in royalties and allow for the creation of new contracts and jobs.”

He added: "Based upon our extensive interactions with communities throughout the islands over many years, we believe there is a silent multitude of Bahamians who are in favour of knowing the outcome of our 45-60 day fact-finding exercise – named Perseverance One.

"But as we have stated time and again, oil will not actually be produced from this exploratory drilling activity. Once scientific tests establish if oil is present, the well will be permanently sealed. We firmly believe that the people of The Bahamas have a right to know if this resource exists, which could deliver considerable wealth for not only this generation of Bahamians but for future generations to come.”

Mr Potter said there was no reason why The Bahamas could not follow Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Guyana in developing an offshore oil production industry that can co-exist alongside sectors such as tourism and fisheries.

"BPC’s planned activities have been subjected to a thorough, comprehensive process of review and scrutiny over many years by many scientists and experts in their individual fields. In gaining Environmental Authorisation, BPC was required to demonstrate compliance with all applicable Bahamian laws," he added.

"As a drill ship, this included all maritime requirements, like any other vessel operating in Bahamian waters. Over and above this the project had to demonstrate it adhered to all applicable guidelines, international standards and best practices as demanded by the legislation of the Bahamian government.”