Oil Explorer Blasts Activists Over Last Ditch Legal Threats

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) last night blasted oil exploration opponents for "significantly exaggerated" claims and waiting more than a decade to make a last-minute attempt to halt its plans.
The oil explorer, which is aiming to begin drilling its first exploratory well in waters 90 miles west of Andros on December 15, accused Fred Smith QC, the lead attorney for the Our Islands, Our Future coalition, of making "inaccurate" and "ill-informed" statements concerning the potential environmental risks.
Arguing that it has complied with all the required legal processes to obtain its Environmental Authorisation (EA) and other permits, BPC argued that Mr Smith's assertions "do not appear to stand up under scrutiny of both the facts, nor the extensive body of work undertaken" by the company to de-risk the project since it arrived in The Bahamas in 2007.
Simon Potter, BPC's chief executive, said in a statement that Our Islands, Our Future's threatened legal action was interfering with "the sovereign right" of the Bahamian government to determine whether a potentially substantial natural resource exists within its maritime boundaries.
He and BPC have previously said their project could generate up to $5bn in royalty revenues for The Bahamas and its people over a 10-20 year period IF commercial quantities of oil are found, and Mr Potter argued last night that this potential needed to be explored "now more than ever" with the economy reeling from the twin effects of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian.
BPC also asserted that there was "a silent multitude of Bahamians" who wanted to discover whether commercial oil reserves exist in their country, but they are being drowned out by Mr Smith - who declined to comment when contacted by this newspaper - and other environmental activists.
Questioning why Mr Smith and Our Islands, Our Future have left their legal challenge until the 11th hour, especially given that the EA was issued in February 2020, BPC said: "Mr Smith is only now demanding a cancellation of BPC’s authorisation to proceed with the exploratory drilling exercise it is obliged to carry out under that authorisation.
"However, BPC considers the characterisation of the environmental risks put forward by Mr Smith to be significantly exaggerated, inaccurate in many parts, and ill-informed of the extreme precautionary environmental preparedness and the science and technical expertise that is the foundation of modern-day oil exploration.
"Indeed, BPC notes that it is precisely because of these extreme precautionary environmental measures that, in the past ten years, over 10,000 offshore oil wells have been drilled safely and without incident all around the world. This includes in Cuba, in other parts of the Caribbean, and in other areas with extensive tourism and fishing industries, such as the Mediterranean," it continued.
"Many of Mr Smith’s assertions do not appear to stand up under scrutiny of both the facts, nor the extensive body of work undertaken by BPC over more than a decade to prepare for this activity, during which process BPC and the Government were assisted by a large number of globally renowned environmental scientists, consultants and environmental service companies."
Those scientists, consultants and environmental companies were not named. Besides allegations concerning a lack of consultation, the Our Islands, Our Future case is based on claims that the Government failed to follow the processes set out in law when issuing BPC's permits.
In particular, it is claiming that BPC's decision to switch drilling ships to the Stena IceMAX required it to request a change to the EA, which brings the process back under the newly-named Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and should kickstart a new round of consultation.
Mr Potter, though, emphasising that BPC's Perseverance One well involves no production of oil, said: “The Bahamian Government is exercising its legitimate, sovereign right to find out if The Bahamas has its own hydrocarbon - oil - resource, which we believe could be substantial.
"Now more than ever, with the islands facing economic fragility, suffering from both the aftermaths of hurricane damage and the impacts of COVID-19, a successful discovery has the potential to boost government revenues by billions of dollars in royalties and allow for the creation of new contracts and jobs.”
He added: "Based upon our extensive interactions with communities throughout the islands over many years, we believe there is a silent multitude of Bahamians who are in favour of knowing the outcome of our 45-60 day fact-finding exercise – named Perseverance One.
"But as we have stated time and again, oil will not actually be produced from this exploratory drilling activity. Once scientific tests establish if oil is present, the well will be permanently sealed. We firmly believe that the people of The Bahamas have a right to know if this resource exists, which could deliver considerable wealth for not only this generation of Bahamians but for future generations to come.”
Mr Potter said there was no reason why The Bahamas could not follow Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Guyana in developing an offshore oil production industry that can co-exist alongside sectors such as tourism and fisheries.
"BPC’s planned activities have been subjected to a thorough, comprehensive process of review and scrutiny over many years by many scientists and experts in their individual fields. In gaining Environmental Authorisation, BPC was required to demonstrate compliance with all applicable Bahamian laws," he added.
"As a drill ship, this included all maritime requirements, like any other vessel operating in Bahamian waters. Over and above this the project had to demonstrate it adhered to all applicable guidelines, international standards and best practices as demanded by the legislation of the Bahamian government.”
Comments
Porcupine 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Hey Mr. Potter, Take a look at the facts. Ten years ago there was still debate on whether global warming was real. Both the science and the data have not only come together in the last ten years, but they have shown us how behind the times we really are. The super charged hurricanes, heat records, global forest fires, devastating droughts, melting glaciers, and the ice free Arctic should give even rather scientifically skeptical people reason to pause and reevaluate their stance. But, I do get it. You have spent your career making money on fossil fuels. Now, with the educated world coming to grips with the definitive statement from the scientific community that, "fossil fuels are significantly driving runaway climate change" you simply can't handle it. I understand the psychology of being unable to admit your life's work was on the wrong side of history. This is the true challenge. To get people like you to get with the times, or become obsolete. In the last 5 years alone, anyone paying attention to the climate issue has exponentially more data available. Your Environmental Assessment is out of date if it was done more than 2 years ago. I can cite many of the thousands of scientific papers which renders obsolete, even predictions of 5 years ago. But, I do get it. You have staked your whole basket of eggs on oil. The Age of Oil must come to an end if our children and their children are to inhabit a livable world. The large and growing global scientific consensus has come to that conclusion. Of course your oil scientists will not admit this, as they would be out of a job. But, having studied this issue in particular for nearly two decades with no financial incentive, I can say that all of the evidence is there. More than enough for a jury to convict.
DDK 29 minutes ago
He has also found an ignorant, corrupt government in the form of our very own that does not know the meaning of 'killing the goose that laid the golden egg'. Very sad, very criminal, certainly not with a view to benefitting the good people of our Bahamaland. Shame on BPC and BIG SHAME on our government!
Porcupine 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Hey Mr. Potter. It is within our rights as sovereign people to challenge our "sovereign" government as to what is in our best interest. You do believe in democracy, don't you? The facts have been available for many years, now with increasing certainty. Do you realize how many Bahamian lives have been lost in the last hundred years due to being caught out to sea not knowing a hurricane was coming? Now, we know with amazing accuracy where and when a storm will hit. Interesting that one would put their faith in the scientists who have developed these amazing models for predicting hurricanes, but when these same scientists say fossil fuels are contributing greatly to what many scientists are now calling Runaway Climate Change, we have a problem with that. Exxon has known for over 40 years that fossil fuels are contributing to climate change https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...">https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar... Stop your anti-science agenda. We know your oil industry paid scientists are going to attempt to create confusion. That's what they, and you, are paid to do. Stop with the "waiting till the eleventh hour" nonsense. You can tell your child over and over not to run out into the street. While you hope they will know better, you still are going to run out to protect them when you see a truck coming, right? Well, that's where we are now. We can't effing believe that our scientific Prime Minister and our "enlightened" Parliament have allowed this ill-fated scam to continue on its course. Especially not with the stunning amount of scientific evidence piling up over these last few years that says in no uncertain terms that humanity must reduce and eliminate our use of fossil fuels. Sorry to spoil your money party, Mr. Potter, but give The Bahamas a break. You must know that The Bahamas will be one of the first countries inundated by sea level rise caused by Runaway Climate Change fueled by our use of fossil fuels. This is a fact. http://www.tribune242.com/news/2019/n..." rel="nofollow">http://www.tribune242.com/news/2019/n... Any money received by The Bahamas in exchange for drilling for oil would be blood money.
Voltaire 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
The arrogance of this man. Bahamians have right know if there is oil?
How about a right determine their future and not be held hostage by a British petro-colonialist?
tribanon 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
You BPC reps have no idea how out numbered you are, and Minnis may come to learn that the hard way at the polling stations.
Voltaire 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
These slime balls don't care. As long as they get their payday.
Bahama7 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Well that's clear for me.
All boxes ticked and support over 10 years from relevant authorities and international experts.
The company is just meeting it's license obligations as set by the Government of the Bahamas.
tribanon 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
I repeat: You BPC reps have no idea how out numbered you are, and Minnis may come to learn that the hard way at the polling stations.
Voltaire 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Of course its clear to you. You wrote it.
Porcupine 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Just as, this same Government of The Bahamas should have the wisdom to reevaluate the most recent science that says this is a bad, bad move. We should reconsider this idea of allowing drilling into our seabed for oil, in light of the emerging scientific facts. Would that be too much to ask from those who actually live here in The Bahamas? International experts? Name them. Name all of them willing to sign on to a statement that says, "Despite the growing body of scientific evidence pointing to the use of fossil fuels as destroying our biosphere, we continue to advocate for the drilling of oil. And, we receive absolutely no monetary compensation for saying so"
tribanon 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
And not a peep on this highly charged matter from Minnis. Just another shining example of Minnis's arrogance. Many voters are furious about this matter, especially younger ones, and they will not have forgotten come election time. This is just much too important a matter for our country. Without our environment we have nothing.
Porcupine 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Absolutely right!
Proguing 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Minnis is now left with two choices. Either do what Christie did with the South Korean fishing boats in Andros, or call a national referendum on oil drilling in the Bahamas.
Ashinnabash 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
whether he calls the referendum or not we're still gonna get rape.
Bahama7 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Comrade Porky - licenses have been issued for 10 years my friend. EIA issued and government eyes on the rig.
Stop holding this country back. We want the revenue and jobs.
JokeyJack 22 minutes ago
""Now more than ever, with the islands facing economic fragility, suffering from both the aftermaths of hurricane damage and the impacts of COVID-19, a successful discovery has the potential to boost government revenues by billions of dollars in royalties and allow for the creation of new contracts and jobs.”"
Bahama7 - What revenues? The government is set to obtain the revenues - that does not help us at all. These foreign investors need to know that we all have NIB accounts where monies can be deposited and we can withdraw funds in the form of "unemployment cheques". The agreement needs to ensure that WE get some money out of it.
I do not believe there is any environmental concern here at all. The wells will be safe and there will be no damage to anything. However, I'm going to join the opposition to this project because I am not getting any money out of it. Bahamians are tired of these tens of millions and hundreds of millions of investments that we get nothing out of. Security jobs is all we get. This is even a revenue producing project (unlike a hotel) and we are still marked down for zero.
I say no to BPC, because it says no to me.
Voltaire 25 minutes ago
Bahama7 - stop saying "we". You are not a Bahamian. You are an operative of the petro-colonialist BPC company. You don't care what "we" need. You just want to get money for you and your investors.
Porcupine 25 minutes ago
As I said, there has been a sea change of science in the last 10 years. The world needs to divest from fossil fuels. Those who are proposing the irresponsible drilling for oil, in light of the known dangers to our country are the real ones holding us back. People such as yourself.
