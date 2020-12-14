Updated: Two Dead After Separate Traffic Accidents

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are urging members of the public to drive with “extreme caution and care” over Christmas after two separate accidents claimed the lives of two men, one in Abaco, the other in Grand Bahama over the weekend. Speed was said to play a factor in both traffic fatalities.

The first incident occurred shortly after 6pm on Saturday. According to reports, police in Grand Bahama were called to a traffic accident on East Sunrise Highway and Waterfall Drive involving a 2004 white Mercedes Benz with a male driver and a red 2012 Honda Accord Coupe with three passengers.

“Officers of the Fire Department were called to the scene and assisted in the extraction of both drivers using the Jaws of Life”, police said.

“The male driver of the Honda Accord succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced lifeless at the scene by EMS personnel. The other two passengers were all taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance, where they are both listed in serious, but stable condition.”

Officials said the driver of the Mercedes Benz was also taken to Rand Memorial Hospital where he is also listed in serious, but stable condition.

Alfonso Pinder, assistant superintendent of police attached to the Traffic Department in Grand Bahama, said the incident brought the number of traffic fatalities on that island to ten for the year.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the accident, he said: “We want to urge members of the public to please drive with extreme caution and care.

“We understand that this is the Yuletide season and we want to urge you please if you are visiting family members, please remember that we’re still under COVID-19 and we want you to arrive (to your destination) safely.”

ASP Pinder said police believe speed played a factor in the accident. He also encouraged the public to obey the law and wear their seatbelts.

“Like I said, we’re in the Yuletide season and we know around this period there’s lots of persons who are drinking and celebrating.

“During the COVID-19 (pandemic) we find that folks are in a rush in order not to be caught on the streets during that (curfew) time and we find folks are speeding. So we want to urge you please to drive with extreme caution and care. We also want to urge members of the public to wear seat belts because not wearing seatbelts is against the law.”

The second accident occurred after 11pm on Saturday in Abaco.

Officials were called to the SC Bootle Highway just east of the little Abaco Bridge, where an accident involving a 2000 T-Rex Queen Truck driven by a male driver occurred.

“The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle that overturned and was ejected from the vehicle,” police reported.

“He was later pronounced dead by doctors at the Marsh Harbour Clinic.”

Investigations into both accidents continue.