Supt Henfield: Too Many Lives Lost On Grand Bahama Streets

Superintendent of Police Jeremy Henfield, the officer in charge of the Traffic Division, says too many lives have been lost on the streets of Grand Bahama this year and is appealing to motorists to slow down.



“We lost far too many lives on our streets for this year alone; our fatality count is in the double digits,” Supt Henfield said on Thursday following the recent traffic deaths of an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday, and a young man last Saturday.



The senior police officer noted that those fatal accidents occurred within one week.



“We had two fatalities within a matter of four to five days - one on December 12 and another on the 16th. This is a very grave concern, not only to the Traffic Department but to Grand Bahama District. Because of this, we are again admonishing the motoring public to drive with due care and attention, within the speed limit.”

On Friday, traffic police were out on the streets handing out flyers with safe driving tips to sensitise road users to the do’s and don’ts when driving a vehicle.

Supt Henfield stressed that the streets are not racetracks. He is urging drivers to leave home within sufficient time to get to their destination safely.



“Our streets are not racetracks where we are in some race to get to where we are going. We are asking people to be mindful of other road users; don’t overtake where there is a double solid line, curves, or hills.”

The police official also noted that accidents are occurring near curfew time.

“We have to ensure that we don’t lose another life,” he stressed.

According to Supt Henfield, the traffic fatalities have occurred on almost all the major thoroughfares on the island, including Midshipman Road, GB Highway, Warren J Levarity Highway, Queen’s Highway going to West End, and East Mall Drive.

Mr Henfield noted that the streets are very busy during the yuletide season. “We expect the traffic volume to increase on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s, and we do not want to lose another life.”

Speeding and driving over the speed limit are a big concern for the police.

Supt Henfield noted that speeding was a major factor in the accidents this week.



He noted that there was a fatal single-car collision that occurred on GB Highway on Wednesday where a vehicle overturned on the northern side road. “All the passengers were ejected from that vehicle. Four of them were taken to hospital by ambulance and one of the victims succumbed to injuries – and once again speed played a major factor in this accident.”

And he noted that young drivers tend to speed on the streets.

“Young drivers tend to think that the road is a racetrack to see how quickly (they) can get from here to there. As you know, the curfew is still in effect and we had a number of crashes at the curfew time. You cannot leave where you were partying and get to your residence in five minutes.”

Supt Henfield said they want to reach out to younger drivers to drive with due care and attention.

“The speed limit in the Bahamas is 45mph. We don’t have any speed limit over 45mph, and the law says where there is no speed-sign posted, the driver should take the speed limit to be 30mph.

“Drivers have to be a bit more responsible. The responsibility lies with them, and they must ensure that when they get in a car and if you give someone a ride, you have to make sure they are buckled up, and follow the rules,” he said.