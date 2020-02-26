Nib Worker Sacked After Payout Audit

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AN internal investigation is underway at the National Insurance Board after an employee was terminated for allegedly wrongly signing contribution forms and accepting “tips” for tasks he was not authorised to do, The Tribune was told yesterday.

According to Public Service and NIB Minister Brensil Rolle, officials there also believe his contribution calculations on the forms were incorrect and could have resulted in inflated payouts.

As the probe is continuing, Mr Rolle said he was unsure how many people were involved in the act, how many companies or people were affected and how long this may have been taking place.

However, he said, the matter could end up in the hands of police once management completes its investigation.

NIB director Nicola Virgil Rolle has refused comment, while the Royal Bahamas Police Force Anti-Corruption Unit told The Tribune the issue had not yet been reported to its investigators.

“It was confirmed,” Mr Rolle told this newspaper yesterday. “He was not in the Compliance Division, but he was signing up company contributions, that is signing the C-10 forms and those are contributions that come from a company on behalf of itself or its employees.

“He was found to be writing those things up and he was not authorised to do that. I also understand that his calculations were not correct and he was receiving tips and he could not and should not be doing that. He was not in that unit to do what he was doing.

“I understand that calculations that he was giving to the company did not add up and he was receiving tips and as a consequence he was separated from the board.

“I don’t know how many (companies are affected) at the moment. They are still doing some investigations.”

Asked if NIB intended to report the situation to police, Mr Rolle said: “I think they are still investigating internally, but I think if necessary they may do that if they think it is serious enough of a violation or that he conducted some criminal conduct.”