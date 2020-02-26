Nib Worker Sacked After Payout Audit

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
AN internal investigation is underway at the National Insurance Board after an employee was terminated for allegedly wrongly signing contribution forms and accepting “tips” for tasks he was not authorised to do, The Tribune was told yesterday.
According to Public Service and NIB Minister Brensil Rolle, officials there also believe his contribution calculations on the forms were incorrect and could have resulted in inflated payouts.
As the probe is continuing, Mr Rolle said he was unsure how many people were involved in the act, how many companies or people were affected and how long this may have been taking place.
However, he said, the matter could end up in the hands of police once management completes its investigation.
NIB director Nicola Virgil Rolle has refused comment, while the Royal Bahamas Police Force Anti-Corruption Unit told The Tribune the issue had not yet been reported to its investigators.
“It was confirmed,” Mr Rolle told this newspaper yesterday. “He was not in the Compliance Division, but he was signing up company contributions, that is signing the C-10 forms and those are contributions that come from a company on behalf of itself or its employees.
“He was found to be writing those things up and he was not authorised to do that. I also understand that his calculations were not correct and he was receiving tips and he could not and should not be doing that. He was not in that unit to do what he was doing.
“I understand that calculations that he was giving to the company did not add up and he was receiving tips and as a consequence he was separated from the board.
“I don’t know how many (companies are affected) at the moment. They are still doing some investigations.”
Asked if NIB intended to report the situation to police, Mr Rolle said: “I think they are still investigating internally, but I think if necessary they may do that if they think it is serious enough of a violation or that he conducted some criminal conduct.”
Comments
shonkai 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
And he was the only one? This countries public officials are corrupt to the core. Let me correct that, this countries people are corrupt to the core, the roots and the leaves. Please note that anyone giving these tips is also corrupt.
bahamianson 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Asked if NIB intended to report the situation to police, Mr Rolle said: “I think they are still investigating internally, but I think if necessary they may do that if they think it is serious enough of a violation or that he conducted some criminal conduct.”
Brensil Rolle is big on thinking but small on doing anything about what he thinks about.
Like most of his fellow cabinet ministers, Brensil Rolle is about as incompetent and ineffective as they come. Too much thinking and talking with no real action of any kind. The very definition of a "do nothing" cabinet minister.
bogart 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Yes, yes, yes the govt seems to have caught the people at the bottom allegedly in wrongful act.....hundreds of dollars???..... thousands od dollars..????...hundreds of thousands of dollars...????
BUT WHAT ABOUT THE TOP MANAGEMENT....BOARD OF DIRECTORS....ON DERE STEWARDSHIP......MANAGEMENT OF THE ......MILLIONS BILLIONS...OF DOLLARS....TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS.....HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS....OF NIB FUNDS.....!!!!!...?????
Cannot ask public to believe massive investments of NIB funds on behalf..nations beneficiaries....into not so performing returns or perhaps knowing knowingly failures...can be blamed, responsible for on the small time workers. !!!!!!!
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
NIB has been raped ………. by politicians, workers and employers
The Golden Goose is gasping for its breath
bogart 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
....NIB reserves of 1.6 bn sheduled to finish in 10 years time. Along the next 10 years number of dynamics in play demographics, retiring ages needing funds on contributions etc..and needed now is increases in NIB rates. Investigations on bad management of NIB funds need to be investigated and gross wrongs on bad investments by Board of Directors and management needs people to be go to jail...!!!!....SEC in the US also has to monitor investments by foreign countries with companies investing in US exchange with high questions on records of business investments to decide whether it there will be adverse effect on US shareholders and interests. Seec Clico from Bahamas to US.
joeblow 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sounds like fraud, why were criminal charges not filed?
