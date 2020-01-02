Us Blocks Three Bahamas Aircraft

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THREE of Bahamasair’s largest planes have been blocked from entering the United States because they lack surveillance technology demanded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA in 2010 issued a rule requiring aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B avionics by January 1, 2020. The technology improves safety and efficiency in the air and on runways through its tracking capabilities.
It has has been difficult for Bahamasair to secure necessary kits for the company’s 737-500 planes, an older generation of Boeing jets, according to chairman Tommy Turnquest. The company signed a contract in June for a supplier to deliver three kits in September, October and November of last year but that supplier reneged on its responsibilities, he said yesterday. The airline has paid the company $200,000 of its $600,000 contract.
“The supplier indicated they are unable to provide the kits before March 2020 and that is not acceptable to us,” Mr Turnquest said. “Every effort will be made to recoup the money already paid.”
“This first came up in 2010 but very few aircraft took advantage because within ten years you’re not sure what your fleet would be. In 2018 efforts began to outfit these various aircraft. When Bahamasair purchased five ATRs back in 2016 navigational kits were not put in place but were accessed over the past two years.”
The airline is eyeing a deal with a new supplier that indicated it could provide the kits within three weeks for about $195,000 for each plane once an order is placed.
Bahamasair has nine planes: five ATRs, including two 70-seaters and three 50-seaters; three 737-500 planes that can carry 120 people each; and one 138-seater 737-790 plane.
Mr Turnquest said one of the 737-500 planes was soon scheduled to be out of commission for a maintenance check in Costa Rica that is expected to last about 75 days.
He does not anticipate disruption in Bahamasair’s services or tedious delays, he said.
“We’ve had to take the remaining two jets out and put them on other routes,” he said, identifying Grand Bahama, Exuma and Haiti as the temporary new routes for the planes.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Can the Bahamian government ever do anything right? Ever? Vendor reneged? No. You idiots didn't ensure you communicated your needs properly.....
Nothing but DUMB EXCUSES from our government....
Really time for serious reform, time to get rid of the dead wood and HIRE ACTUAL PROFFESSIONALS. We pay hundreds of millions to pay these people and not one can do the job....
DWW 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
great vetting, seriously. I have purple unicorn dust to sell to the bahamas govt. its the purple one so it is extra special and rare.
Dawes 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Wasn't this chairman just given an Honor? Take it that it wasn't for work done at Bahamasair
yeahyasee 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
LOL ya really can't make this shit up
Economist 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
We have known about this deadline since 2017. So we wait till the last minute to enter into a contract for them. Incompetence as no one is accountable. Who cares as we the tax payer will pay for their negligence.
PLEASE SHUT THIS BLOOD SUCKING AIRLINE "BAHAMASAIR" DOWN.
BMW 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
They knew this day was coming for TEN YEARS man talk about incompetence. It really blows my mind when this happens. Really third world governing.
Economist 52 minutes ago
I stand corrected, it was a reminder that was sent out in 2017.
bcitizen 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Out to lunch living in another reality. The civil service and government is broken and inept. Downsize and reduce taxes. Who will take responsibility for this? Who will be fired? This is a complete failure. Anywhere else in the world people would resign before being surely fired.
Clamshell 30 minutes ago
Who will be fired? Nobody. In fact, they’ll probably complain about being unfairly criticized and demand a bonus payment and extra days off to recover. Nobody ever gets fired here. Nobody ever gets prosecuted. Nobody is ever held responsible ... for anything.
BMW 1 hour ago
We got people being caught redhanded tiefing and not a goddam thing happens to them. It is utter BS
BMW 58 minutes ago
Guess john would blame the foreigner. LAUGH MY ASS OFF.
Clamshell 39 minutes ago
I am beginning to believe that the only thing a Bahamian public employee can do effectively is remember to order lunch on time. Mmmmm. Chickin’ wings today ... !!
bogart 9 minutes ago
"The technology improves safety and efficiency in the air and on runways through its tracking capabilities."
So who is responsible for putting lives passengers, crews, pilots, people who bin flying on these planes and others in danger over the past years for not having the air mandated safety avionics...?????.....Immediately cancel licenses da mechanics to operate on da planes along wid all responsible persons an prosecute them to fullest extent of the law...!!!!!!
Yep, yep,...remembering greeted smiling stewardess an staff, finding seat, opening overhead bin, sitting confortably, AND NOT DAMN WELL KNOWING I IN AN AIRCRAFT WITHOUT SAFETY REQUIRED AVIONICS...!!!!!!!
