After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency on Thursday, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said anyone who has travelled to China in the last 20 days will be quarantined in the Bahamas.
At a Ministry of Health press conference, Dr Sands said all people who have travelled to China will be interviewed at the border.
Anyone who has been there within the last 20 days will be quarantined for 14 days, otherwise they will be turned away.
The minister added that two people are currently quarantined in the Bahamas.
China first informed WHO about cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.
TalRussell 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Measures such as mandatory quarantined and screening are necessary precautionary, proactive containment steps colony's comrade health services decision makers undertake at least in the uncertainty periods of such high health risks.Important that this message is forthwith issued to all air and sea carriers transporting passengers to colony - and prominently posted colony's government website.
joeblow 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Chinese tourists have checked into Bahamian hotels in the past three days? Are they considered quarantined too?
We simply cannot trust Bahamian government officials to tell us the truth and look out for our best interest!!
