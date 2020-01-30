Coronavirus: Anyone Who Travelled To China In Past 20 Days Will Be Quarantined

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency on Thursday, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said anyone who has travelled to China in the last 20 days will be quarantined in the Bahamas.

At a Ministry of Health press conference, Dr Sands said all people who have travelled to China will be interviewed at the border.

Anyone who has been there within the last 20 days will be quarantined for 14 days, otherwise they will be turned away.

The minister added that two people are currently quarantined in the Bahamas.

China first informed WHO about cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.