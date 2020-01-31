All Bahamasair Planes Now Have Correct Navigation Kits

ALL of Bahamasair’s planes are now equipped with the necessary navigational kits, as mandated by the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration, and are able to fly into the US without limitation.
Two of the airline’s three 737 jets that were affected by a January 1 deadline to have the navigational kits have resumed service into the US, the airline said in a press release. The third jet is undergoing “heavy maintenance” in Costa Rica and will be returned to service by mid-March. The navigational kit is part of this maintenance, Bahamasair said.
Earlier this month, The Tribune reported how three of Bahamasair’s largest planes had been blocked from entering the US because they lacked surveillance technology demanded by the FAA.
The FAA in 2010 issued a rule requiring aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B avionics by January 1 of this year. The technology improves safety and efficiency in the air and on runways through its tracking capabilities. However, it was difficult for Bahamasair to secure necessary kits for the company’s 737-500 planes, an older generation of Boeing jets.
The company signed a contract in June for a supplier to deliver three kits in September, October and November of last year but that supplier reneged on its responsibilities, Bahamasair Chairman Tommy Turnquest said earlier this month. The airline had paid the company $200,000 of its $600,000 contract.
Comments
TigerB 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
So I guess it wasn't a big deal after all. Wonder if Brave dem ga make noise now that they are FAA certified.
One 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
It is a big deal! Do you know how much money was lost because the planes were down? Do we know how much extra was spent to rush the installation of the kits versus doing it in advance during one of the scheduled maintenance windows? NO; WE DON'T! WHY? Because our media does a horrible job at investigative journalism to help the common person understand what's happening in the country. And our politicians think we're all idiots.
One 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Also we have to stop this FNM and PLP blame game. It's a distraction. The country has a problem; it doesn't matter which government is in power. I'm an Bahamian not a PLP or FNM this isn't a basketball game; people's lives are being ruined by the direction of the country.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
You seem unwilling to accept that the corrupt Minnis-led FNM government bears greatest responsibility for the present direction of the country.
TalRussell 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Was there worldwide scarcity navigational kits between year 2010 - up just few weeks ago that prevented Comrade Tommy T's national flag carrier - from securing and installing navigational kits? Can't write such craziness, just, can't.
Footnote:Scarcity is word Tommy T and colony's government's journey to general election campaign war room's spin agents - wants you be fooled by its repetition usage.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID