All Bahamasair Planes Now Have Correct Navigation Kits

ALL of Bahamasair’s planes are now equipped with the necessary navigational kits, as mandated by the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration, and are able to fly into the US without limitation.

Two of the airline’s three 737 jets that were affected by a January 1 deadline to have the navigational kits have resumed service into the US, the airline said in a press release. The third jet is undergoing “heavy maintenance” in Costa Rica and will be returned to service by mid-March. The navigational kit is part of this maintenance, Bahamasair said.

Earlier this month, The Tribune reported how three of Bahamasair’s largest planes had been blocked from entering the US because they lacked surveillance technology demanded by the FAA.

The FAA in 2010 issued a rule requiring aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B avionics by January 1 of this year. The technology improves safety and efficiency in the air and on runways through its tracking capabilities. However, it was difficult for Bahamasair to secure necessary kits for the company’s 737-500 planes, an older generation of Boeing jets.

The company signed a contract in June for a supplier to deliver three kits in September, October and November of last year but that supplier reneged on its responsibilities, Bahamasair Chairman Tommy Turnquest said earlier this month. The airline had paid the company $200,000 of its $600,000 contract.