Investigation Launched Into Video Of Dance And Provocative Song At School Pep Rally

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd confirmed on Friday that an official investigation has been launched into a video involving school girls dancing to a provocative song at a public school pep rally.

Since making its rounds on social media the brief clip, capturing HO Nash female students performing to Gunman In Ya Hole, a reggae song with sexual undertones, sparked public outrage online.

While Mr Lloyd acknowledged the video, he told The Tribune he could not comment on it until the investigation had been completed.

The school’s principal could not be reached for comment before press time.

In the video, the girl leading the dance can be seen wielding what appears to be a toy gun in the air while facing the other dancers.

As the girl waving the plastic gun approaches them, the six other girls – clad in pink knee-high socks – fall to the ground to insinuate being shot down.

While on the ground, three of the girls can be seen taking off large T-shirts they wore over black blouses, before standing up and waving the shirts in the air.

In the video, students on the sidelines and the second story of the school building can also be seen watching the performance and singing along.

Since being posted online on Thursday, the video has attracted thousands of viewers.

Many viewers called the performance inappropriate and questioned why the song was played in a school setting.

Some even blamed the school’s administrators and said the performance should not have been allowed to occur in the first place.

“I’m surprised! I didn’t expect this of this school or any other school for that matter,” one Facebook user said.

“The only thing we were dancing to (growing up) was Baha Men’s Going Back to the Island,” another user commented.

“Any such vulgarity would not be tolerated in this manner. If you wanted to do a ‘Gunman in ya hole’ dance it would have to be in a classroom with the windows closed and doors locked so no teachers or administrators would see,” they insisted.

In another comment, one user said she wanted to know the grade point averages of the young ladies shown in the video.

“The music is too vulgar for teenage kids and should (be) left for adults,” she said. “Only we are still bragging about the ‘D’ average overall (that) these schools maintain. Come on man! Let's improve the education level first before we encourage the vulgarity shown.”

Describing the dance routine as “completely unacceptable", the majority of those who viewed the video criticised the choice of song and called for disciplinary action to be taken against the students in question.