Super Value Chief Urges Clarity Over Plastic Bag Ban

By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
ykemp@tribunemedia.net
Super Value’s president is urging the government to clarify how it will tackle leftover single-use plastic products as the full ban on their use takes effect today.
Rupert Roberts told Tribune Business he was unsure whether the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) “drop off” site for remaining banned plastics and styrofoam products will be big enough to cope with what is left given that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented merchants running down their stocks.
“I think the public and merchants don’t know what to do other than stop selling them for 25 cents,” he said. “I have only 14m [plastic bags] left. They cannot be talking a 10 x 10 room. We cut our order in half, thought that was our usage, and were left high and dry when we had to charge 25 cents.
“They don’t have a facility to hold all this material that is left over. We’ll see what they come up with. We’ll do nothing until they contact us.”
Mr Roberts added that the government “should so what they should have done in the first place” and ban further imports of single-use plastics and styrofoam products, while merchants and consumers ran down and eliminated their existing inventories.
However, other food stores said they had eliminated their plastic bag stocks ahead of the full ban coming into effect today.
Macnair Beneby, general manager or Courtesy Supermarket, told Tribune Business: “We don’t have any more plastic bags in stock. We were prepared for this from the beginning of the year. We knew we had six months to get rid our supplies so we did. I think we got rid of the last set at the end of May.
“Right now people are either bringing in their bags or we have the reusable bags for sale. Sometimes we have a few of the paper bags for the small items, but for the most part we are using the reusable bags.”
The government passed the Environmental Protection (Control of Plastic Pollution) Act 2019 to ban the importation of single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers on December 30, 2019.
Business owners were mandated to sell their remaining stock for 25 cents per bag until the June 30, 2020, deadline for the full scale, countrywide ban on the use of plastic bags and Styrofoam containers took effect.
Cyril Carey, general manager of Kenneth’s Food Store on Prince Charles Drive, added: “I got rid of all of my plastic bags. Shoppers have to bring the reusable bags now and we also have them for sale, too.”
“I knew it was coming so I started to scale back on placing my orders. I was out from March. I depleted my supplies of plastic bags from then. I have one or two pieces of the styrofoam left lying around, but I guess I have to dump them. I have a case of 400 pieces, for the ones people use for the breakfast.”
Atwell Ferguson, general manager of Golden Gates Supermarket, said: “We had no choice but to make that switch over, so we that will be it. We don’t have anything left in stock and we are just using the brown paper bags right now.”
Comments
ohdrap4 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
I just do not see why they could not be sold in packs of 50 as garbage bags. Garbage bags continue to be sold and they too harm the environment.
Watch now, they will collect it and then there will be an uproar when they are dumped or burned because they cannot be recycled anyway.
I now have to buy 4 gallon bags to dispose of animal waste anyway.
GodSpeed 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
Selling the bags was completely unnecessary, if they have to get rid of them then just keep giving them away for free until all are gone, pretty simple. They have to be disposed of anyway. All this did is cause people to spend more money on bags they were getting for free. Not to mention the reusable bags are nasty, people don't wash them and they carry germs, viruses and bacteria into the stores during the covid era.
Millennial242 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
I appreciate the journalist offering investigative content in this article. By identifying that other grocery stores were able to get rid of their bags in time for the complete ban, it indicates that Mr Roberts should have been able to as well. Sufficient time was given to that effect (COVID or no COVID). We can't blame everything on this virus. ALL STORES (remember it's not just foodstores that offer plastic bags), appear to have had sufficient time.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Plastic bags are all over the Bahamas and the wide World. The FNM Government banned the ones that would hurt the poor. Somebody must be in the bags business they wanted to help.
They wanted to appear s if they were doing something . take away pennies and plastic bags. then came COVID 19.
DDK 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
The whole ban is senseless as there is so much plastic used in daily living. It is a shame no government has t inhought of utilizing and emptying daily garbage receptacles in the towns and along the roads. PM could issue an emergency order to fine litter bugs AND the lazy police who turn a blind eye to most everything that does not excite them, be it a danger to the environment or to our citizens as in the case of reckless driving. Oh well.....
