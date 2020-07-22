The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that there are 25 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are now 219 confirmed cases in total with 115 of those active.
• Cases #195 - #200 are residents of New Providence.
• Case #195 is a 49-year-old woman
• Case #196 is a 39-year-old woman.
• Further information on Cases #197 - #200 is pending.
• Cases #201 - #213 are residents of Grand Bahama.
• Case #201 is a 43-year-old woman;
• Case #202 is an 11-year-old girl;
• Case #203 is a 44-year-old woman;
• Case #204 is a 31-year-old woman; and
• Case #205 is a 41-year-old man.
• Further information on Cases #206 – #213 is pending.
• Cases #214 - #217 are residents of the Berry Islands.
• Case #214 is a 20-year-old man;
• Case #215 is a 79-year-old woman;
• Case #216 is a 49-year-old woman; and
• Case #217 is a 39-year-old woman.
• Cases #218 and #219 are residents of Bimini.
• Case #218 is a 30-year-old woman;
• Case #219 is a 34-year-old woman.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
(WHY IS ABACO NOT ON THE DASHBOARD???) We have more confirmed cases in 3 weeks than we did in the past 4 months, all because the WORST PM in the country's history decided to open up our borders and allow our D- population to travel in and out of the country without needing to be quarantined or tested upon arrival!
MINNIS MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!!!
gypsysoul 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
There are active cases in the Abacos?
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Sadly, this country is finished!
http://www.tribune242.com/news/2020/j...">http://www.tribune242.com/news/2020/j...
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Prime Minister Dr. IDIOT Minnis laid a resolution seeking to extend the emergency orders until September 30. The resolution will be debated in the House of Assembly tomorrow
It seems this arrogant, nasty, and evil fool is still on a power trip! It looks like the peak of Hurricane Season started a few weeks early, be prepared everyone because Category 5 Hurricane Minnis is coming to destroy this entire country!
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
I hope parliamentarians start asking questions and propose the competent authority be expanded to include a panel of judges and a rep from the opposition
RealTalk 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
The D- population does not understand that COVID is here to stay. As long as tourism is The Bahamas number 1 industry, this is our reality. Get over it. Follow the measures that are in place to limit the spread.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
we have no number 1 industry with covid
it's the same thinking that had tgem rushing to open July 1. noone came
RealTalk 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
I agree that the July 1st opening was not the smartest decision.
You're right, if no one comes then we have no number 1 industry. But what are we to do when we are so heavily dependent on tourism? We are basically in an economic recession at the moment.
This is a tough one
whogothere 59 minutes ago
If only we lived in a country of made up of islands where you can limit the spread in an area by stopping flights and movement on those island and have 80%- 90% of the rest country function with the proper protocols in place...instead of tarnishing the brand of nation, pissing off our largest clients, potentially dooming 100s of families to economic ruin, possibly exposing family’s and more pointedly infants and children to hunger and potentially threatening dozens if not 100s of people seeking medical procedures and diagnostic exams to prevent excessive death from latent diseases and conditions over the next year or so...If only...
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Opening our borders was just dumb. Looks like we now have the mutated strain in our country. 10 times more contagious. Cat Island and now the Berry Islands. Good work incompetent authority...
whogothere 57 minutes ago
10 times more contagious or did we do 100x more tests on Sunday and are still interpreting the results?
ohdrap4 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
It appears most patients are younger than 50.
whogothere 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
PANIC PANIC PANIC - TEST TEST TEST - OH NO WE FOUND MORE CASES - PANIC PANIC PANIC - QUICK TEST TEST TEST - OH NO WE FOUND MORE CASES - PANIC PANIC PANIC.... This is cycle of doom that we are now caught in...Over 1000 tests conducted between Sunday and Monday 70 cases in three days...scary stuff but not so much when keep in mind that they literally did 100 Times more tests in one day then they did in 2 months...I’m sorry but simple logic dictates they are likely to find at least the same ratio of cases...Test Positivity rate currently 5.8% lower than 2 months ago at the “peak”...Every body calm down... Who” get covid matters.... average age in this batch is 36. If it’s not old or sick persons, the house ain’t on fire (yet)... We should be thinking about the people wondering how they are going to get food on the table in a month from now when hurricane season is in full swing...July and August was the last chance for people to get money under the mattress before things really dry up and Minnis just robbed dem...
