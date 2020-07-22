The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that there are 25 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now 219 confirmed cases in total with 115 of those active.

• Cases #195 - #200 are residents of New Providence.

• Case #195 is a 49-year-old woman

• Case #196 is a 39-year-old woman.

• Further information on Cases #197 - #200 is pending.

• Cases #201 - #213 are residents of Grand Bahama.

• Case #201 is a 43-year-old woman;

• Case #202 is an 11-year-old girl;

• Case #203 is a 44-year-old woman;

• Case #204 is a 31-year-old woman; and

• Case #205 is a 41-year-old man.

• Further information on Cases #206 – #213 is pending.

• Cases #214 - #217 are residents of the Berry Islands.

• Case #214 is a 20-year-old man;

• Case #215 is a 79-year-old woman;

• Case #216 is a 49-year-old woman; and

• Case #217 is a 39-year-old woman.

• Cases #218 and #219 are residents of Bimini.

• Case #218 is a 30-year-old woman;

• Case #219 is a 34-year-old woman.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.