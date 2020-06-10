Atlantis To Welcome Guests Back On July 7

Atlantis will welcome guests back to the resort starting on July 7.
In a letter to staff, the Paradise Island resort said its reopening will be in phases with phase one beginning on that date.
This phase will include the opening of The Royal Towers, the main casino and the marina village.
The letter adds that Phase two of the reopening plan will be “contingent upon business volumes”.
Comments
Proguing 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Let's wish Atlantis a good reopening!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID