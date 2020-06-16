Renovation On Grand Lucayan To Begin 'Within Budget Year'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

MINISTER of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson said the government expects renovation and construction to begin at the Grand Lucayan hotel “within this budget year”.

“We had recent conversation with the developers… RCL and ITM and we are very pleased they have reaffirmed their commitment to move ahead with the hotel development project and cruise port project,” said Mr Thompson.

“Because of COVID they made some adjustment to the timeline and we expect that very shortly they will begin the process of redevelopment of the hotel and committing to an environmental impact assessment with the new cruise port.”

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and ITM Group signed a Heads of Agreement for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan property and the redevelopment of Freeport Harbour at an investment of some $250 million. It is expected to create 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in Grand Bahama.

In the meantime, Senator Thompson noted that Grand Bahama’s construction industry is beginning to take off.

“The construction industry is beginning to move in Grand Bahama. We see presently the hospital remains under renovation, and there are about 100 workers who are at the site,” he said.

Mr Thompson stated that work is done to major areas of the Rand Memorial Hospital. He noted that work is underway on the completion of the cafeteria and the addition of an infectious wing for additional COVID patients.

In West Grand Bahama, he said construction is progressing on the government complex in Eight Mile Rock, and the new school in Holmes Rock.

“There is going to be a significant amount of construction work and that does not include the Small Home Repair programme, where over 700 in Grand Bahama have benefitted from it. It will continue throughout this year and we hope it will intensify throughout this year. This is a very active year with respect to the construction industry,” he said.