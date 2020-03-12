Schools Put Plans Into Place To Deal With Virus

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION officials are in the process of updating the ministry’s infectious disease protocol to direct anyone experiencing respiratory illness symptoms to remain at home until they are cleared by a medical facility.

Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd said yesterday that given the imminent threat from COVID-19, it was important updates be made to the ministry’s disease protocol, which has existed at the ministry for several years.

His ministry issued its first novel coronavirus circular to stakeholders on January 31, providing information about the nature of the disease.

Up to press time, there remains no suspected nor reported cases of coronavirus in the country.

“A circular was sent to all district superintendents, principals of all government schools, headquarters staff, heads of all satellite offices, president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, president of the Bahamas Educators Managerial Union, entitled: ‘the subject coronavirus alert’,” Mr Lloyd told Parliament.

“In that alert, information was provided about the nature of the coronavirus as being a member of a large family of viruses that caused illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, currently known as SARS and this such virus can be transmitted between animals and people.”

He continued: “The communication went on further to advise the respective parties of the preventive actions to be taken to help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, which included (at) the first sign of these symptoms seek medical attention; wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use and alcohol based sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available; avoid touching eyes, ears nose mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing sneezing; cover your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“I am to advise this House and the honourable speaker that this circular is now in the process of being updated, delivered and directed to the respective parties aforementioned within 24 hours.

“Among the updates include those who may now suffer any of such symptoms - any teacher, students, administrators, janitorial staff are to remain at home until they have been released by medical facility.”

He further outlined the steps individual schools should take in the event a case of coronavirus is identified, adding people should only heed information from the Ministry of Health.

“In recent times the ministry has and as well as the country suffered the outbreak of scabies and tuberculosis as well as bad strains of the flu on campuses,” Mr Lloyd said. “The protocol calls for certain actions to be taken by the administrators in the immediate circumstance in which such condition may be identified.

“Such as number one: verify that such a condition may exist in the school by informing the school’s nurse and if a nurse is available that nurse will call the relevant authority to verify. If no nurse is available then (they are) to contact the nearest clinic and inform that clinic of the situation.

“If a case is verified then step two (is) that the nurse is to assist in getting the health team to the campus, meaning the Ministry of Health’s team, where if there is no nurse the principal will assign an administrator to call the nearest clinic, inform the director of education, the deputy director for schools management who will then inform the ministry.

“Call a meeting of the administrators and shop stewards with the nurse or someone from the clinic present and let that nurse or someone from the clinic inform them of the case and allow them to state the protocols and inform the health official of what is next to be done. That team, the health team who arrives at the school, will then undertake a staff briefing and address the staff with regard to those protocols.

“These protocols are being updated at the moment and will be further directed to our administrators, staff, parents, students, heads of all satellite offices, president of the unions and all other stakeholders attached thereto to the Ministry of Education.

“We also have advised all stakeholders and those aforementioned to stay and pay close attention to official news sources, which in our circumstance is the Ministry of Health.”