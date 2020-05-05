Laroda Happy To See Firms Reopen

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Chamber of Commerce president Greg Laroda says the reopening of some businesses on the island is “a huge step,” as many are on “life support right now.”

However, Mr Laroda believes that extensive testing also should be done simultaneously to avoid another wave of cases and the economy being shut down again.

On Monday, the government moved into phase 1B of reopening the economy, allowing businesses to provide kerbside service and deliveries. Paint Fair was among some of the businesses in Freeport that is providing kerbside and online services to the public.

When contacted yesterday, the Chamber president said he believes the government is on the right track with the careful and phased reopening of the economy.

“I think it is a good start because we can still practice social distancing and not compromise the health and safety of the community or the workers, and at the same time you are allowing some businesses that are on life support right now to get some sort of revenue and be able to put some staff back to work - I think that a huge step in the right direction,” said Mr Laroda. “However, I feel like we have to remain cautious. We probably have to look at more extensive testing of persons for the virus at this point.”

Grand Bahama has had only seven positive cases, with no new cases reported in over three weeks. Two of the cases have died.

Mr Laroda is concerned that a delay in testing could trigger another series of shutdowns if positive results are later detected.





“What I would not want to see happen is we wait too long to start testing more widely, and when we test we get positive results, then we say we need to shut down because it is the result of us having open too soon,” he explained. “I would like to see us do it (the testing) in conjunction with the phased reopening.”