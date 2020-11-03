Oliver Loses The First International Bout Of His Career

TYRONE Oliver suffered a loss in the first international bout of his young professional boxing career.

Oliver lost via unanimous decision to American Christian Otero. The bout was staged Saturday night at the Jamil Shrine Temple in Columbia, Missouri.

Otero, a former New York City Golden Gloves amateur champion, made his professional debut in the fight.

“Just a minor set back, for a major comeback,” Oliver posted to social media following the bout. “Thanks for everyone who supported me, I’ll be back 10 times stronger, I love you all.”

The Oliver vs Otero bout was on the undercard of the James Toney Promotions and Vyre Sports - “Boxing with Lights Out” event. The card featured 10 events.

Established in 2018, James Toney Promotions currently has eight events planned from October 2020 to the end of 2021 targeting “smaller markets that have been most economically impacted by the current pandemic.”

Oliver made his pro debut during the first Bahamian Sons Sports and Entertainment, Backyard Rumble event in May 2018 with a win over Justin Sawyer. He followed with his first round stoppage over Tureano Nicols of Jamaica. Both events were hosted in Grand Bahama.