Tourists Told Miss A Test, Get A Fine

A TRAVELLER who fails to undergo a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay in the country will be liable to a $1,000 fine or one month in prison.

The punishment is detailed in a new emergency order issued yesterday.

Under travel rules which came into effect on Sunday, the government scrapped plans for travellers to take an antigen test on arrival in the country. However, those staying longer than five days, including residents, must take the antigen test on day five.

The latest emergency order also states any person who has entered the country and is out to sea on the fifth day of his/her trip must take the rapid antigen test at the first port of call.

If a traveller’s antigen test is positive, that person will be required to take a COVID-19 RT PCR test and submit to mandatory quarantine until a result comes back. If the molecular test comes back with a positive result, then the traveler must quarantine for 14 days, or the duration of their stay, the order stipulates.

The order also states that a traveller who experiences symptoms within 14 days of entry into the country must also take a rapid antigen test. If a positive result is returned, the symptomatic person will also have to take a PCR test.

The order also upholds previous guidelines which dictate that any person travelling from New Providence to another island must be quarantined for 14 days, or the duration of their stay if shorter. However, this provision will expire this coming Sunday.

Anyone traveling to the country and transiting through New Providence to a Family Island will not have to quarantine.