Help Feed A Family At Christmas

A DRIVE has been launched to help ensure families receive a Christmas dinner.

AML Foods Limited has launched its fifth annual Feed 5000 Families holiday giveback scheme - with an aim of raising $90,000.

The company jumpstarted the appeal with a $30,000 donation, to mark AML’s 30th anniversary.

From today until December 19, AML is appealing to the general public and corporate Bahamas to purchase or donate towards the purchase of Christmas dinner packages valued at $40.

The company is joining forces with The National Food Distribution Taskforce, and all proceeds will be donated to the programme to help families in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“Bahamians are facing unprecedented hardships as a result of the COVID- 19 outbreak and now more than ever our communities need our help,” said Renea Bastian, VP of marketing and communications. “It’s a very difficult time for local food banks and community organisations tasked with feeding those in need and we are committed to assisting as much as we can.”

People can purchase Christmas dinner packages, or make a donation toward a package, at the registers in any Fresh Market, Solomon’s or Cost Right location, in New Providence or Grand Bahama.