Fresh Crew Transfer To Cruise Ships In Nassau

CARNIVAL Corporation on Saturday completed a routine embarkation of fresh crew on to a number of their vessels in accordance with established COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Transport, “every aspect of this operation was carefully planned to assure safety and health safety, and was reviewed and approved in accordance with the cruise ship protocols in effect” under the latest Emergency Order and in accordance with all other relevant health and safety rules.

“In an operation supervised for safety and health safety in all of its aspects, Carnival Corporation has completed a routine embarkation of some 160 fresh crew members on to 13 of their ships offshore Nassau Harbour,” the ministry said on Saturday.

“The crew members arrived at 6.30 this morning (Saturday) on a private charter flight from Amsterdam, Netherlands and complied in all respects with all of The Bahamas’ medical, immigration and customs requirements including the production of a required individual negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

“They were transferred nonstop directly to the harbour, where waiting chartered launches ferried them directly to their ships. The entire operation – from arrival at the airport to embark aboard their ships – took little more than eight hours, and has been completed safely.”

The operation was reviewed and agreed with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, the Port Department and the Bahamas Maritime Authority.

All measures, including hygiene, masking, distancing, disinfection, cleaning, were specified and compliance was carefully monitored.

The operation was for crew embarkation only and no existing crew or shipboard personnel were allowed to leave any ship or to have any contact with any shore-side personnel. During this operation – and at no time – has any permission ever been given for the ships to undertake discharges in Bahamian waters, the ministry said.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many crew (members) have been unable to move from their ships for protracted periods of time. The provision of fresh crew assures continued smooth operation in accordance with international standards and requirements. We are also proud of the fact that The Bahamas has played a role in complying with the United Nations’ call for the essential movement of seamen, and that we have done so in such a safe, rapid and efficient manner,” the ministry added.

“We thank our citizens for their continued vigilance in enquiring regarding this operation.”