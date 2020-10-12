Sands: We Need To Reset Our Strategy

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

AFTER New Providence and Abaco spent the weekend in lockdown, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said the country needs a national reset to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases which are “at least twice the amount” reported.

Speaking to The Tribune in between visiting patients in hospital, Dr Sands said it is clear COVID-19 is now rampant in The Bahamas.

“We need lockdowns only to recalibrate our response,” Dr Sands said, responding to questions from this newspaper.

“It is clear that COVID-19 cases are rampant. Having reached the unfortunate 5,000 confirmed case threshold and acknowledging that the actual number of cases is at least twice that amount, we need a national reset.”

In recent times, Dr Sands has spoken out against the Minnis administration for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has questioned putting sweeping powers in the hands of the competent authority, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

He also recently said he did not support extending the country’s state of emergency to October 31.

Just last month Dr Sands said notwithstanding the hard work and noble efforts, the nation is “not winning this battle” against COVID-19. Dr Sands was also adamant that testing was inefficient to justify fully reopening the country.

At that time The Bahamas ranked 36 out of 215 countries and territories around the world in cases of the coronavirus per capita. As of yesterday there were just over 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas and 107 deaths.

Dr Sands said diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is critical to tracking the virus, understanding the epidemiology, informing case management and suppressing case transmission.

Asked how long he thinks it will be before medical officials see a drop in the number of cases in the country, Dr Sands could not give a definitive answer.

“How long? It is difficult to say,” he responded. “We are likely to see more cases and deaths unless there is a national buy-in to a clearly articulated policy and plan.

“What we need is a plan for a safe Bahamas that embraces best practices in commerce, education, trade etcetera. Such an approach would require general consultation and consensus or at least compromise. Those conversations are not happening enough.”

Prime Minister Minnis accepted the controversial resignation of Dr Sands in May of this year.

It came after Dr Sands, along with others, allowed six permanent residents who landed in the country with COVID-19 testing supplies to quarantine at home before they produced a negative COVID-19 test result.

Former Minister of Transport Renward Wells, a mechanical engineer, has since taken up the charge to lead the Ministry of Health.

In late September, The Tribune reported that the true number of COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas is estimated to be many times higher than the confirmed tally, according to three international groups that have created epidemiological models of the virus.

The models of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the Imperial College London (ICL) and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) offer different estimates but reach the same conclusion: the number of COVID-19 cases in the country far exceeds the confirmed number of cases.