Mlb Top 30 Prospects: Several Bahamian Players Are Listed

MAJOR League Baseball produced its first Top 30 Prospects for each franchise of the offseason and several Bahamian players were listed for their respective clubs.

Kristian Robinson continues to head the list as the No.1 prospect of the Arizona Diamondbacks while Jazz Chisholm remains the No. 4 prospect of the Miami Marlins.

Robinson has been lauded by the Diamondbacks staff at the team’s alternate training site for his improvement and a reported 25 pounds of added muscle.

“Everyone else was already in mid-season form, and it took him like two days to look like he’d been playing there all year,” said D-backs farm director Josh Barfield about Robinson.

“He had a few games where he’d do something to make you think, ‘We don’t have anyone else who can do that. He hit three homers -- three opposite-field home runs -- in back-to-back-to-back at-bats over at Chase Field. One in the pool, one over the pool and one on the concourse. He does some things that not many people can do.”

For the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, D’Shawn Knowles moved up one spot to No.8 while Trent Deveaux is listed at No.16.

Tahnaj Thomas is ranked No.15 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chavez Young entered the list for the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 30 on their prospect list.

After a late season trade to the Kansas City Royals, Lucius Fox was listed at No. 23 in the organisation.

Fox was traded for the second time in his career when the Rays sent him to the Royals in exchange for outfielder Brett Phillips.

He has been listed at shortstop for the duration of his career but saw time at centrefield, second base, and third base during Spring Training. He was listed as an infielder/outfielder for the Rays’ 2020 player pool.