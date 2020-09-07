'An Election? We've Got Lots To Do Before That'

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said he is not considering a snap election, stressing his government is focused on saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
His comment came during a press conference for a Heads of Agreement signing on Friday, when he was asked if he considered calling an early election like Jamaica had done recently.
“At this point in time our priority is saving Bahamian lives, and that’s what we are concentrating on at this particular time,” Dr Minnis said. “That is more important to us. Saving lives after which we want to deal with our economy to ensure that people are working and improve their quality of life.”
Last month, Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said people should push for an early election, as he blamed Dr Minnis for chaos and panic shopping after the reversal of an immediate seven day lockdown in New Providence.
Mr Mitchell said the PLP has called for Dr Minnis’ resignation many times and recalled the PLP’s failed vote of no confidence in the Killarney MP last December.
“As late as this morning, we suggested, given the loss of confidence by the people, the only solution our system allows is to force a general election,” he said last month.
Mr Mitchell called on local talk show host Juan McCartney and others to “lead the social charge for the general election to be called.”
Earlier this year at a town meeting in Andros, PLP deputy leader, Chester Cooper also challenged the prime minister to call a snap election.
Mr Cooper said, “If the Prime Minister is so convinced he can carry every seat in the next election, then what is he waiting for? He should call the election now.
“If you believe you command the support of the people after raising their VAT; after failing them on jobs; after neglecting the Family Islands; after continually insulting and embarrassing the Bahamian people on the international stage; after failing Abaco and Grand Bahama after Dorian — then call the election now. “Call the election this summer and let’s see if the people still have confidence in you.”
The next general election is expected in 2022.
ISpeakFacts 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
You are sure doing a good job at saving those lives Mr. PM, thats why the country is already at 81 deaths via Chinese Virus (CONFIRMED ones at that), this buffoon and his crazy lockdown orders already killed the economy and has driven many citizens to the brink of suicide due to having no income for the last several months. The only thing you NEED TO DO and SHOULD DO is resign immediately!
PM Minnis wants to save lives but he prevented HIS people from getting food and water for a week without any warning, PM has YET to lend a helping hand to the people of Abaco..where is your heart, where is your compassion, have you no soul Mr. PM??? RESIGN!!!
Dawes 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
I am unable to find the information out, however what is our death numbers overall this year compared to the last few years. It would be interesting to see if this year has more or less deaths overall. The fact is the PM did a great job in the first phase and was able to eliminate the virus. Then he made his mistake of opening up borders and now we have it again. He tried a hard lockdown (stupidly with no notice) and we the people said no. So now we are reopening (we have to economically) and yet we the people are causing the problems. It is not the PM who is out partying without social distancing, it is us. If we just follow the social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks we should be able to do pretty good. However that won't happen and instead of blaming those who are not able to do that, we blame the PM.
bahamian242 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Who is the cause of the 2nd wave? The Police, Defence Force & and the Civil Servants, who were being paid while everyone else was under lockdown. They were the only ones with the money to go to Florida, everyone else had to go back to work to try and make something to go buy groceries! That's why there was such a backlash on the 2nd lockdown, as there wasn't going to be no repeating, from the first, as it appeared to be. The ones who were to be punished were not!!!
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
The fact is the PM did a great job in the first phase and was able to eliminate the virus.
WRONG, PM Minnis along with the entire MOH did an awful job during the first wave, the numbers were only so low because they weren't testing ANYBODY because they were too stupid and too lazy to secure proper test kits and PPE, they sent anyone who had symptoms home to quarantine and the contact tracing and the quarantine monitoring were awful!
tell_it_like_it_is 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Listen, there has got to be someone else in the FNM who can handle the Covid crisis better than Minnis. It may already be too late for us, not sure if he has already sealed our fate!
The Bahamas is in a horrible state with health and the economy. Minnis never had a well-thought out plan to deal with this crisis... and it showed with his wishy-washy Emergency declarations.
Just as the old adage says... he who fails to plan, plans to fail. I'm sorry but he failed big time!!
ISpeakFacts 8 hours, 35 minutes ago
ANYONE can do the job better than Minnis, the idiot somehow set the bar so low that I don't think anyone can kill the economy as fast as he did! We had many months to prepare, but of course like usual, Minnis WAS NOT and WILL NEVER be ready for prime time, once again he has embarrassed himself on the world stage!
joeblow 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
If they were trying to save lives they would not be turning patients away from clinics with covid-19 symptoms without testing and simply tell them to self isolate. This is why we cannot get an accurate reflection of how many are infected and this is also why contract tracing is failing. I have also been told from a source in the public clinic system that people referred to South Beach clinic for testing from private medical facilities are being denied the test and are being told to go to a private facility or lab. Many cannot afford the $200+ cost to test and so they continue community spread if they are infected because they have to get on with their lives and try to make a living. If these things are true then the management of this issue at the public health level is shameful at best!
It would be great if newspapers actually did some investigative journalism on these issues!
stillwaters 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
That's untrue......had a sister walk into the South Beach Clinic last week and got a free covid test.
joeblow 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
... your sister's experience is not everybody's experience! Was she referred from a public or private clinic for testing, because I know several people personally who experienced what I wrote and I spoke to several healthcare workers who confirmed that what I said happens!
The next question is whether or not she knew somebody there who may have made it easier for her, because sadly, that's still the way things work in this country!
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
According to the very greedy Rupert Roberts, his cashiers aren't even quarantining, they have the virus and are out SHOPPING IN PUBLIC!
"We found her shopping at the Blue Hill Road store so we called the squad for her and had her carried away to lockdown where she should have been. I guess the police locked her down in a secure place so she can’t get out and do it again.” — RUPERT ROBERTS
Sadly there are many more cases like this that have gone unreported, who knows how many positive patients are walking around spreading this virus like WILDFIRE!
Amused 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Which begs to question the Hubbcat system which the police/covid response unit says is working so effectively smt, jokes.
While yes I do agree opening was a stupid decision, I also believe we never eliminated the virus the first go, as it was always here. We weren't testing like how they are now and ppl I assume were just scared to go in or say they have the symptoms
bogart 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Chester Cooper challenges the PM to call a snap election.
Opposition MP, Mr. Cooper in lala land fails to know or familiar wid the gravity of this historic suffering of the country is going through, some 110,000 population depending of food handouts from charities etc, nation dependent of Tourist industry and no cruise ships in harbour bringing business, massive unemployment historic, ........an coming from the Opposition MP wanting snap elections, clearly certifiable wid no constructive idea of wiping tears of suffering. Only candidate from Exuma who has certifiable bringing jobs to Bahamians from yacht tourists, local an foreigners, patronizing businesses and who has a good chance right now is the Swimming Pigs and shouldnt tempt for snap election..
moncurcool 20 minutes ago
Amazing how Fred Mitchell was not saying people should push for early elections when he was part of the messed up Christie led government. We need to grow our democracy in our country. What people should call for is a fix election date, so that politicians can stop trying to play games with people.
