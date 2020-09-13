Bpl Restores Power After Outage On Sunday Night

Bahamas Power and Light said all customers affected by Sunday night’s power outage have had their power restored.

In a statement posted on Facebook, BPL said: “Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) confirms that at 6:24PM Sunday evening, teams were working at Clifton Pier Power Station (CPPS) to return one of the major generation units to service following maintenance and repairs.

“As these works were progressing, a transformer at CPPS connecting to Station A tripped offline, which led to the disconnection of three engines from the grid. This, in turn, led to a widespread outage. Teams worked assiduously to address the issue, and by 9:39PM were able to resolve the issue such that all customers affected by the outage had their power restored. Investigations continue into the root cause of the trip, following which ameliorating actions will be taken. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”