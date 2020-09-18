Jazz’ Marlins, Antoan’S Giants To Earn Playoff Berths

MAJOR League Baseball’s regular season is near its conclusion and with just weeks left to play to decide playoff positioning, both Bahamians in the big leagues could appear in the postseason.

Both Jazz Chisholm’s Miami Marlins and Antoan Richardson’s San Francisco Giants are currently in line to earn playoff berths in the MLB’s new 16-team playoff format.

Despite the Marlins’ pair of losses in their latest series against the Boston Red Sox, Miami remains second in the National League East at 25-23, No.5 overall in the NL. After they dropped two of three against the cellar dwelling Red Sox, and they now head into a pivotal five-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Nationals series will include doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday.

Chisholm has been rotating between shortstop and second base as the Marlins’ infield depth has been hampered by injuries.

Starting second baseman Jon Berti is still on the 10-day injured list with a lacerated right index finger while another second baseman, Isan Díaz was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Richardson’s Giants are now 25-24 after last night’s win over the Seattle Mariners. The Giants have won seven of their last 10 to claim third in the NL West and No.6 in the NL standings.

In February 2019, Richardson joined the Giants, as an Outfield Coordinator and became a full time member of the staff as a first base coach for the 2020 season.

Major League Baseball will have 16 playoff teams in the 60-game 2020 season.

All first-round games will be part of best-of-three series.The “Wild Card Series” will all take place between September 29 and October 2.

All six second-place teams (every division) will qualify for the 16-team playoff format. The seventh and eighth teams in each league will be chosen by the best record among other teams. Teams will be seeded one through eight based on the 2020 season record.

The division winners will be seeded 1-3; the second-place teams will be seeded 4-6 and the final two “wild card” teams will be seeded 7-8.