Burrows And Byers Off To Fast Start In French Lnb Pro B Leaders Cup

KINO Burrows and the FOS Provence Basket Byers are off to a fast start in the French LNB Pro B Leaders Cup as they continue their preparation for the 2020-21 season.

The Byers are 2-0 in the Cup with their latest win against a LNB Pro A (Jeep Elite) side. Burrows finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in an 81-65 win over Etan Chalon. The Byers began the Leaders Cup with a 76-59 victory over the Antibes Sharks. Burrows finished with 21 points.

The Leaders Cup continues this weekend against Burrows’ former club - Aix Maurienne - in the Byers’ first home game of the campaign.

The LNB Pro B season will begin on October 9 when the Byers face St Quentin.

William Raffa, the club director, said: “We are not starting from zero despite the cut linked to the COVID-19 health crisis. We have won partners.

“We are not at the end of the road but we have created the foundations to develop.

“Our ambition remains to find the Jeep Elite. We want to be the essential club in our area.

“We try to create a lot of links and have a metropolitan influence.”

Burrows signed with the Byers in May to mark his second stint with the team.The veteran forward spent last season with Aix-Maurienne and in 22 games with the club, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He was also named league Player of the Week twice.

Burrows first signed with the Byers in April 2017 for a late-season playoff run.

In 12 games, he averaged 10.7 points, four rebounds and three assists in just over 25 minutes per game and the team reached the Pro B semifinals.