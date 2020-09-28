Mother And Daughter Murdered In Nassau Village

A MOTHER and her child were found slain at their Nassau Village home on Monday morning.

Police suspect the double killing came after a domestic dispute.

The child’s father, 35-year-old Edward Wallace, identified his murdered daughter as eight-year-old Ednique Wallace and her mother as Alicia Sawyer, 30.

Mr Wallace said he learned about the horrific incident through his stepdaughter who lived with the two victims.

Officers were called to the scene at Stack Avenue after 8am.

At the scene, police press liaison officer ASP Audley Peters said the killings appeared to be connected to a domestic incident based on the evidence police were looking at, adding police were following “promising” leads.

Initially police said the two bodies appeared to have gunshot injuries, but later ASP Peters said officers could not say what the murder weapon was. Both victims did have injuries to their bodies, however, he said.

