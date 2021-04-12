Pinder Eyes Seat As Shonel Won’T Stand

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FOX Hill MP Shonel Ferguson has confirmed that she will not contest her seat in the upcoming general election meanwhile Director of Labour John Pinder is strongly considering seeking a nomination with the Free National Movement to represent the area.

Mr Pinder told The Tribune yesterday he’s always wanted a political career and more so an opportunity to represent the people of Fox Hill.

“I’m presently working it out to make a determination, but I know once I nominate, I would have to resign from the government,” Mr Pinder told The Tribune on Sunday.

“So, I’ll have to apply for my pension and all of that. So, once I do get all those things in order, I will make known my intentions. I have no problems ending my career for the people of Fox Hill.”

He said his plans for the Fox Hill community involve helping area residents achieve financial emancipation, including establishing it has a hub for tourists. Once this is done, Mr Pinder said it will be easier to forge ahead with plans to quell crime issues in the area.

The former union leader said he understands much of the crime has stemmed from gang-related conflicts.

“Constituents need an opportunity for economic emancipation in that, historically, Fox Hill has a lot of things to offer and publicly we have a lot to offer.

“I have some great ideas to ensure we can bring economic freedom to Fox Hill. That then speaks to my second point. Once people are making money then we need to see how we can cut down on the crime in Fox Hill. The crime is taking place in Fox Hill, especially among the gangs, and I have a plan in mind to diffuse the situation between the gangs to cause there to be less gang activity.

“If they can have economic empowerment, I think that will cut down on the attraction by these gang leaders to younger kids.”

Ms Ferguson confirmed in a message to constituents on Friday that she would not contest the seat in the upcoming election.

She also thanked her supporters.

“I write to inform you that l will not be contesting the Fox Hill seat in the upcoming general elections,” she said in the note posted on Facebook.

“I thank the Almighty God for the opportunity to serve the Fox Hill constituency as its member of Parliament. Few people are afforded such an opportunity. The people of the Fox Hill constituency gave me the opportunity to speak for them and to work with them for the positive advancement of our communities, for this I am forever grateful.

“To the pastors and spiritual leaders of the constituency who gave me spiritual strength and guidance thank you, the community leaders, Urban Renewal, the principals and staff of the constituency schools – all of whom realised that it takes a village, I say thank you.

“To my office staff and the volunteers who were always willing, able and hardworking, I appreciate you and say thanks.

“To my family and friends who were a tower of strength and support in all ways and in every way; you were the wind beneath my wings, I thank you and I love you all.”

She continued: “To my colleagues and members of the FNM, thank you for allowing me to represent my Fox Hill constituency. I pray that God will continue to bless the Fox Hill community, the entire Fox Hill constituency and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Ms Ferguson was elected to the area in 2017, ousting former area MP and current Senator Fred Mitchell.