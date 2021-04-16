Sands: We Have A Big Problem

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands believes the country has reached a point where “draconian interventions” might be needed to bring rising COVID-19 cases under control, saying the number of cases recorded in the last few days have been “frightening”.
His comment came as the Ministry of Health announced two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the toll to 193. The new deaths are a 57-year-old Abaco man and a 51-year-old New Providence woman, both of whom died on April 9.
Health officials recorded an additional 30 cases on Wednesday, which pushed the nation’s overall tally to 9,593. Of this figure, 361 cases are active. Tuesday saw 58 new COVID-19 cases—the highest number of daily infections seen in months—while 45 cases were recorded on Monday and 21 on Sunday. There are also 42 people in hospital with the virus.
Dr Sands said the high COVID-19 numbers seen in the last few days show the country has a “serious problem” and added that officials will now have to determine what sort of intervention is needed to curb further COVID spread.
“We have a problem,” Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday. “It’s a national problem and it’s a serious issue that threatens the health and the economic livelihood of The Bahamas. What intervention is required now is going to have to be determined on the basis of the assessment of how severe this situation is.
“Certainly, the number of people hospitalised is significant (at) 40 or 42. We have had a number of deaths and certainly, there is going to have to be an intervention. Now what that intervention is, it absolutely has also to entail better adherence to the emergency orders and better adherence to mask wearing, sanitisation and social distancing, etc.
“Now, when you start to get into more draconian interventions, I think we’re obviously either very close to requiring that now or we’re at the point where more draconian interventions are required,” the Elizabeth MP said.
However, both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Health Minister Renward Wells have already said there are no plans to increase COVID restrictions in the country.
Asked about his thoughts on the matter, Dr Sands only said he would support whatever is in the best interests of the Bahamian people.
However, he said there needs to be a collective effort to helping to defeat the virus “even if means that we have to do some things that God knows we don’t want to do again.”
“There’s a whole lot of benefit for tit-for-tat as it relates to ‘well, the prime minister said this and the minister said that and Dr Sands said this,’” he said while responding to questions from this newspaper.
“At the end of the day, we can all see that we have a problem and I believe that whatever is holistically in the best interest of The Bahamas, whatever that is, we should do but do not run away from the fact that we have a far bigger problem now than we had a few weeks ago.
“…We can all see that the average number of cases with the 14 days or so is around 30 cases or so. The incident of positive tests exceeds five percent. By whatever metric you choose—deaths, hospitalisations, number of cases per day—it speaks of a worsening problem with regards to COVID than we had last week, the week before and the week before that.”
The uptick in cases also comes at a time when the country has started vaccinating its citizens against the virus threat, with more than 15,000 people said to have received their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine to date.
Yesterday, Dr Sands conceded that while vaccinations will be instrumental in tackling the virus, this alone will not stop this wave of the pandemic.
He said the country must also have a robust testing regime and added that Bahamians must continue to follow all of the health protocols.
“The vaccination programme has to go on, but it is not going to stop the spread anytime soon, not in the foreseeable future,” the Elizabeth Estates MP said.
“So our strategy has to include testing and mitigation like social distancing, mask wearing, etc, and understand that there will be no perfect answer because there is this obligatory tension between the economy and health and the business want to be more opened and some of the behaviours that lead to a more robust economy may result in increasing cases of COVID and so unless we are doing the public health things as best as we can, we’re going to see more and more. I’m afraid right now because the number of cases that we’ve seen over the last four or five days is frightening.”
Yesterday, Dr Sands also expressed disappointment over a new vaccine policy implemented by some local restaurants, warning staff to get vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
“That’s a slippery slope because I mean you are mandating that people take something that has not been approved (other than for emergency use),” he said. “It’s for emergency use and we’re still trying to determine what the risk is and that’s an important conversation.
“But to tell somebody you gat to take this or you will lose your job. That’s a pretty strong position to take and I think it’s a very unfortunate position to take.”
Yesterday the Ministry of Health also said information released on Wednesday about a death contained an error.
The Ministry of Health previously said a 53-year-old man from New Providence died from the virus on April 9, however yesterday officials said this death was not connected to virus.
However, health officials said a 69-year-old woman from New Providence who died on April 8 was the death that should have been reported in the April 13 report.
Comments
ohdrap4 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Covid came at the wrong time. Had it happened eletion year, there would not have been no lockdown.
Renward knows how to keep a serene poker face and say whatever is expedient or convenient.
Proguing 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Is Dr Sands trying to disrupt the PM's election planning?
tribanon 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Is Sands even aware Pfizer announced yesterday that a second dose of its vaccine may not be sufficient and that a third dose may be necessary? Pfizer even went so far as say at least an annual dose of their vaccine may be necessary going forward. And of course we all know that free vaccinations will soon be going the way of the initial free tests, leaving many of the very poor to choose between buying food or paying for very costly annual vaccinations. It certainly seems one of the tenets of the evil orchestrators behind global population control is that the very poor among us should be made to die first.
carltonr61 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
It is criminal that we are not hearing about medications that save lives of Codid respiratory persons but only lockdowns and vaccinations. We need some DNA of common sense in there as doctors who successfully threat Covid must join this conversation and stop being silenced by a set global thinking as is used by this elitest gov that rather than push $60.00 per head health insurance for our 4 million tourist visitors into our NIB that bore the brunt in loses is allowing private shareholders to rake in free billions as The Bahamas goes into bankruptcy.
TalRussell 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
A must mark down these words, How a PopoulacesCommoners' at large (PCAL) of an untold number of generations to follow are goin' still be engagin' in the rollin' eyes and gnash teeth - over how costly it is to their today's generation -traceable back an earlier generation's 35 House-elected RedCoatys' determination to stay the course of chasing after the American cruise ships passengers pennies spent out each USD - had seriously influenced their failure at makin' the difficult and unpopular decisions which were necessary back in the 2020-2021 days to have arrested the spreadin' of a killer pandemic.
So far it appears to be the case that whilst there are the 2021 record of opposition members being arrested but all the generational 2020-2021 records pertainin' to how many, if any, the officials were ever held accountable, arrested, charged, or imprisoned, seems to have vanished from the records archives? Yes, so it must be writtin' down!
rosiepi 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Dr Sands is correct, this gov't needs to buy vaccines and put a tremendous push on for vaccinations. They should not be waiting for global handouts nor buying the cheapest(AZ,) that has suffered the bad press of serious side effects for those under 55. Look at what's happening in Ontario Canada now, the result of a gov't that refused to listen to their own MDs and Public Health officials. I do agree however that restaurants, schools, and medical facilities should insist on vaccinations, if their biz/facility becomes a hotspot they'll all suffer from closure and loss of reputation.
TalRussell 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
@ComradeRosiepi, what more proof will it take to convince you that 'twas Dr. Duane, who himself was the very first amongst Redcoatys' on official record to have co-opted with a former substantive PLP crown minister to structure how best go beggin', globally obtain a tiny quantity of handouts COVID cotton swaps?
Yes, trust me but still verify - tis the whole truth!
tribanon 25 minutes ago
As for Michael Scott and his wife forcing the staff who work at their Albany restaurant to get vaccinated or lose their jobs, this matter seriously begs the question as to why the appropriate authorities have not intervened by pulling (suspending) the restaurant's food and liquor licences until such time that its owners come to respect what wrongful coercion is and fundamental individual human rights are all about.
Like so many authoritarian despots the world has seen, Michael Scott and his wife are attempting to justify their ridiculous position by asserting that an individual's fundamental human rights should never trump what the elitist ruling few perceive to be in their own interests and for the greater good of society. Obviously they do appreciate that a civilized democratic society can never exist anywhere where the elitist ruling few have absolutely no respect or regard for the fundamental human rights of each individual. Sands is therefore 100% correct in calling them out for their most foolish and ridiculous position as employers.
hrysippus 18 minutes ago
TribAnonentity is not correct when he writes that Michael Scott and his wife are forcing staff at the Albany restaurant to get vaccinated. Mrs. Michael Scott manages that restaurant and not Mr. Scott. So many people have only a brief passing acquaitance with the truth. It is sad.
