Alicia Wallace: If You’Re Worried About The Vaccine, Read Up, Learn The Facts And Hopefully, Like Me, You’Ll Take It

LAST week, I got my first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. I had been watching and waiting to be eligible, ready to get vaccinated even before the vaccines were ready.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, I have been doing my own research to learn about how vaccines are made. I have also been paying close attention to the development of the COVID-19 vaccines, realising early on that it did not start in March 2020, or even in November 2020. COVID-19 is not the first coronavirus. There have been others, and scientists were not starting from scratch to develop a vaccine to protect against this particular strain. They had a start because they had already been working on a coronavirus vaccine and, while they clearly needed to expedite its development, they were not throwing caution to the wind.

I am aware of the possible side effects of the vaccine and I have decided the protection from COVID-19 is worth the risk of these side effects. I am also aware being vaccinated does not mean there is no chance I will contract COVID-19. I am happy to have a lower risk of it leading to hospitalisation.

On one hand, it is a bit confusing to see so many people upset about the very existence of the vaccine and are truly afraid of getting it. We have been getting vaccinated for decades, from infancy.

When I was preparing to go to university, I found my immunisation record was incomplete. Trying to find the missing part was quite the task, and I eventually decided that I would simply get the vaccine again. I went to the Blue Hill Road clinic where I had a nice chat with the nurse who told me students often have to come to get vaccines again to enable them to study elsewhere. She advised me the vaccine I was getting then had two parts, so she was giving me the first one and I would need to get the second from the nurse on campus. My record was updated and I now have proof of that immunisation.

On another occasion, I had to get the yellow fever vaccine for travel. It is a requirement for numerous countries. I was excited about my first trip to Suriname, and I did not think twice about getting the vaccine. There was a line of about a dozen adults waiting to get the same vaccine, probably to visit the same country. We went in one by one, received our vaccines, took our new verification cards and went about the rest of our days. I neither expected nor had any adverse reactions. I was happy to be able to go and experience another culture.

On the other hand, it is understandable people are nervous. No black person and no-one in the developing world could be blamed for scepticism when it comes to the practice of medicine. We, historically, have been used and abused by the medical industry.

A quick look at the Tuskegee Study (of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male) is all you need to understand the aversion many of us have to doctors, studies, treatments, and vaccines. The participants in the study were told they would receive free medical treatment from “bad blood”. They went through blood tests, x-rays and spinal taps. When they died, they were autopsied. Participants were given “treatments” that were ineffective and prevented from getting real treatment, just to convince them that the study was about treating them while observing the effects of syphilis on them.

The researchers said that the black men did not want to attend doctors, but the truth was they thought they were already being treated. The study continued beyond the World Health Organization’s 1964 Declaration of Helsinki which set out ethical principles for human experimentation, including the right of every participant to make informed decisions. The Tuskegee study only ended after a whistleblower leaked information to the New York Times which published it in November 1972 on the front page.

The Tuskegee Study is one of the most well-known examples of the maltreatment of black people by the medical industry. Other examples include Henrietta Lacks whose cells were stolen. Now known as HeLa, they have been used in over 70,000 medical studies and fuelled the development of in vitro fertilization, cancer treatment, the polio vaccine and the human papilloma virus (HPV).

We see the racism in the industry continues as cystic fibrosis receives far more research funding (per patient) than sickle cell disease. While the two diseases are very similar, cystic fibrosis is more commonly found in white people while sickle cell diseases is commonly diagnosed in black people.

There is good reason for black people to be afraid of doctors, surgeries and the intervention of western medicine. The fear of vaccines has not come out of nowhere. Especially for those of us who are aware countries like ours do not get the first pick of the goods. People, for example, have questioned the “for export only” stamp on many food items. Sure, it can be explained away, but does that invalidate the concern?

Whether or not you get the vaccine is a personal decision. I believe everyone who can should get vaccinated. I see it as a personal and community responsibility. At the same time, I understand the different opinions.

There are definitely a lot of people who have made a decision without doing any of their own research. Some have allowed others to make the decision for them. When it comes to our bodies and our overall wellbeing, it is important that we are in control, making our own decisions based on an understanding of the risks and benefits.

For those who don’t feel like they know enough about the vaccine yet, I understand. Get more information.

For those who are pressured by the people around them, I understand. Have those conversations, focus on the facts and make the right decision for yourself.

For those who are not so sure we are getting the best possible version of the vaccine, I understand. Do your research on what is available and determine how you can get what you need— whether that is another vaccine or settling for what we have because it is better than nothing.

For those who simply want to wait to see how others fare, I understand. There are always early and late adopters.

For those who weren’t sure about the process, I understand. It is running incredibly smoothly, I was in and out in 20 minutes (including the 15-minute observation period), all of the volunteers were helpful and I experienced no side effects aside from a sore arm for a few days.

As we enter debates about the vaccine, let’s do it with a preference for facts and an abundance of respect for each other. We will not all make the same decision. Even among those making the same decision, there are differences in reasoning.

Of course, we need to dispel the myths and discourage the spread of misinformation. There is no room in reasonable dialogue for talk of the mark of the beast, microchips or mind control. Focus on facts, and steer others toward them.

More people with vaccines makes for a safer environment for everyone. We do, however, need to keep in mind that getting a vaccine does not mean we should gather in large numbers, maskless and without social distancing. We still need to stay aware of the COVID-19 safety protocols and keep up with the latest findings so that we can govern ourselves accordingly.

I am looking forward to the number of vaccinated people going up as we have more constructive conversations about our current reality and the one the vaccine can create for us.