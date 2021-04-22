Family Demand Answer On Why ‘Raped’ Inmate Held

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY of a woman who was allegedly raped while detained at a government facility say they are worried about her welfare while calling for answers and her immediate release.

A sister of the victim, speaking on behalf of relatives outside of The Bahamas, told The Tribune yesterday there were many unknowns surrounding the alleged sexual attack on the mother-of-two from Paramaribo, Suriname.

What’s more confusing is why she remained in the custody of The Bahamas government at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and was not deported despite finishing what is said to be a sentence for some kind of immigration infraction, the relative said.

It is believed she was transferred to the detention centre after her sentence came to an end last August.

“We as a family are very shocked as are her children that she has not seen for three and a half years,” the sibling said.

According to the relative, the woman was allowed to make contact yesterday afternoon and revealed that despite assurances that she was being released, officials made the decision to have her remain in the country as the alleged rape is investigated.

Both of the women’s identities have been withheld to protect the victim.

For a second day, The Tribune has sought a response from Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson and Director Clarence Russell. Neither official has responded.

It is not clear if the alleged perpetrator is with immigration or a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer.

Further, it is not known whether he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations or remains on active duty.

The victim’s sister said she was also unclear as to the timeline of the alleged attack. She was also unsure of how her sister ended up in The Bahamas, saying she believed she had come into the country for “vacation”.

The mountain of questions has compounded their fears of her well-being and uncertainly over how a case of this nature will pan out in a foreign country.

“She contacted me legally this afternoon,” the relative said. “She said she would be put on the flight last Monday, everything was already fine but she was later told that she was no longer allowed to travel to Suriname.

“She was given the reason that an investigation is underway into the rape of her in the cell house. And that is the reason she contacted us as a family today (yesterday) that we should not expect her.

“Our concerns are that she is not getting food and drink and that worries us and she fears for her life that they can do something with her. Her sentence was three years and she has been there for three and a half years now. She should be released since August.

“Yet, they still kept her. We are very worried. I don’t know what the reason is why they brought her back at the detention (centre) because the time of her detention has passed. But it seems like the authority are playing a dirty rule in her case.

“Please help us as a family. Please help us to release her from (custody). We as family and she are afraid because we do not know how criminal cases go abroad.”

The Tribune was told by a high-level source on Tuesday that both the Department of Immigration and Royal Bahamas Police Force were investigating.

The alleged victim was to be deported to her home country earlier this week, but immigration officials decided against it, The Tribune understands.

They want to ensure that the matter is investigated fully and properly, The Tribune was told.