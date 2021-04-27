Editorial: Listen To The Voices Of Experts

Follow the science. That’s the mantra for many around the world in dealing with this pandemic, and it’s the same for Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis.

From special advisor to the Prime Minister through to her current role as chairperson of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, Dr Dahl-Regis has been at the heart of the country’s response to the virus.

And when it comes to answering concerns over removing the testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, it’s science again that’s the answer.

“Are you able to transmit the virus after you’ve been fully vaccinated? That is the only discussion we need to have and how long after you’re fully vaccinated, do you need any testing? Now, the new guidelines, CDC guidelines (say) that once you’re fully vaccinated, you are protected. Further to that, the transmissibility of the virus, they haven’t documented that it doesn’t occur, but it does not produce significant illness.”

Science leading the way. Let’s look at some of what science has done so far on that path. It’s shown us that social distancing and wearing masks reduces the spread of the virus. It’s brought us a number of vaccines. When concerns have been raised about those vaccines, scientists have paused, assessed the situation and then proceeded accordingly.

The CDC in the US says that vaccines are safe, the World Health Organization the same. Here at home, we have expert voices such as Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, Dr Pearl McMillan and Dr Nikkiah Forbes urging people to follow the protocols and to get vaccinated.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis may not unite on much, but they are both united on putting the vaccine in their own arms. The Governor General has followed suit.

Political leaders and religious leaders, senior uniformed officers and increasing numbers of family and friends have stepped up and taken the jab.

Are there challenges? Absolutely. Dr Dahl-Regis is the first to say that “the story is still being written. The research is ongoing and there’s no final chapter with COVID”.

But the science shows the path to getting through this pandemic – so why are so many listening to unaccountable voices on Facebook or Whatsapp rather than the experts at home and abroad who have studied at the best colleges rather than the university of Wulff Road?

Dr Dahl-Regis has been a steady voice throughout the pandemic, capable of speaking with confidence on the subject because it is her area of expertise.

We are glad she is still playing such a prominent part in matters – and hope her voice reassures those with doubts. Best hurry, though, if you want to get the first jab, the supply is starting to run short. Act now, or you may have to wait.

Missing woman

Where is Adriana Maria Caro?

The Cuban woman is allegedly being detained at an immigration facility – but no one seems to be able to find her.

A relative was led to believe she was being held at a detention facility or a safe house after a vessel she was on capsized off Cay Sal Bank last month. A total of 12 Cubans were rescued from that vessel, with another person found dead.

US officials told the relative to talk to Bahamian officials. She called the hospital, and the hospital said she had been in the emergency room there. A nurse later told her she had likely been transferred to the Detention Centre.

An officer at the centre told her that Adriana was “safe, in good health and well taken care of” and that she would be allowed one phone call. But when the relative called back, apparently the phone was broken and she would have to call another time.

When that time came, however, the relative was told Adriana was not there and that an error had been made.

An attorney making inquiries has also been told the woman was safe and would be able to speak to family – but then was told that he’d been given the wrong information.

So where is Adriana? And why does the information keep changing?

It’s eerily reminiscent of the story of Marvin Pratt, who was reportedly seen being taken into custody by police in December 2018, only for police to deny they ever had him in custody. Marvin has not been seen since.

Regardless of how Adriana came to be in our country, we ought to be able to keep track of detainees and inform family and legal representatives where they are and what their situation is.

The relative has even tried to contact Immigration Director Clarence Russell, but is still awaiting a response. As is The Tribune, after also trying to contact Mr Russell.

Has a woman disappeared in our custody? That’s a question Mr Russell ought to be able to answer – and to investigate if there are concerns. No comment is not acceptable.