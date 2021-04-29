Red Cross Seeks Volunteers

THE Bahamas Red Cross Society is looking to increase its volunteer intake across the country to assist in its work to provide relief and assistance to those in need and during times of disaster.

President Terez Curry indicated that volunteers are needed in all aspects of the organisation, and not just for disaster assistance. She stressed that volunteering can be a very rewarding experience and appealed for persons to come on board.

“We will be having a volunteer drive very shortly, she said recently in Grand Bahama. We are inviting persons to participate and become a part of the Red Cross. Our aim for this administration is to increase volunteers across the country, and that includes GB.”

There are just over 150 volunteers on Grand Bahama, according to Ms Curry. The Grand Bahama branch played an instrumental role in disaster relief and assistance following Hurricane Dorian, providing relief and assisting displaced families and destroyed businesses.

She noted that there are no criteria to be a volunteer and interested persons can call their office or sign up online via their official website at www. bahamasredcross.org.

“Volunteers are needed in all aspects of the organisation, so it does not matter what you do for a living. We require your assistance,” appealed Curry.

“We are looking for persons from all walks of life to assist us not only in times of disasters, but in good times when all is well - we can use help in Finance, Administration, Operations, and for our various programmes.”

Construction is currently underway on a new $1m Red Cross Centre in Grand Bahama. Ms Curry said a new center will allow them to expand its programmes on the island, particularly its Meals on Wheel programme.

“We have 82 persons (in GB) on that programme, she said. With this new center, we are hoping to expand that because we will have a commercial kitchen that would be able to prepare more meals and assist more persons.”

“So, donations are always needed, whether monetary or in-kind. And, we require persons who can come and help the RC to expand.”

Ms Curry noted that they are seeking additional funding of some $350,000 for the second phase of the construction for a multi-purpose hall/shelter facility in GB.

There are other areas that the Red Cross is also seeking to expand, she said. “We are expanding into mental health and psycho support, and we do the training for those persons.”

Curry said the Red Cross also provides First Aid CPR Training where they train people to be trainers to teach others.