Former Governor General Arthur Dion Hanna Dies Age 93

Former Governor General and Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Dion Hanna has died. He was 93.

He was as an MP for the Progressive Liberal Party from 1960 until 1992, holding the posts of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance during that time, before serving as Governor General from 2006 until 2012.

His daughter is Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin.

In a statement, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis paid tribute to him saying: “A Bahamian giant and statesman has passed away.”

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the country has learned of the passing of former Governor General the Hon. Arthur Dion Hanna, the seventh Bahamian Governor-General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, who served in that capacity from 2006 to 2012,” Dr Minnis said.

“The Hon. A.D. Hanna was a fierce patriot. He loved his Bahamas with unrelenting devotion, courage and passion. He gave his life to the Bahamian people in the struggle for majority rule and independence. He helped to form the first majority rule government in 1967.

“Arthur Dion Hanna is a Founding Father of the modern Bahamas, who fought for equality and social justice throughout his long life. Many of our national institutions and progressive national policies bear the hallmarks of his advocacy for Bahamianization.

“Mr. Hanna served in the Cabinet of The Bahamas for decades, including in the Finance, Education, Home Affairs and Trade and Industry portfolios. He was Deputy Prime Minister for many years during successive administrations of Sir Lynden Pindling.

“A proud son of Pompey Bay, Acklins, Mr. Hanna was born on 7 March 1928. An attorney by profession, he joined the Progressive Liberal Party after returning home from his law studies in the United Kingdom. He served as the PLP’s Deputy for many years and was a faithful member of his party.

“Mr. Hanna was a constitutional father. He served as a Member of Parliament for 32 years. He was Government Leader in the House of Assembly from 1967 to 1984, and a member of the House from 1960 to 1992, where he served his beloved Anne's Town Constituency.

“He was predeceased by his wife Beryl Hanna nee Church, who was similarly committed to the national development of The Bahamas. His legacy of service was passed on to his children, including his surviving children: Dion, Glenys and Dawn.

“Known affectionately as A.D. by generations of Bahamians, Mr. Hanna was a man of tremendous humility who loved boating, fishing and farming.

“As a boy and then as a young man growing up, I well remember A.D. Hanna, especially his belief in the talents and gifts of Bahamians. He possessed a progressive soul and spirit.

“I remember him constantly fighting for opportunities for all Bahamians in every sector of society.

“This fight for opportunity continues. We are grateful for his service and for his enduring example.

“I spoke this evening with my House colleague, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin to offer my personal condolences.

“On behalf of the Bahamian nation, people and Government, and on my own behalf, and that of my wife, Patricia, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues on the passing of one of the political giants of the modern Bahamas, who will ever be recalled in the annals of Bahamian history.”